The statements released in the press conference by the Sassuolo coach on the eve of the match against Salernitana: “The calendar is not very pleasant”.

“It’s just a pleasure for the fans to make themselves heard. They wrote on a banner that they want victory, we want the same thing. Maybe you can’t see it on the pitch but we want it. There’s a difficult game to play, they’ll want victory too them. We come from a match where we did badly, we did the opposite of what we should have: we have to redeem ourselves.” Alessio said it Dionysiswho spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Salernitanascheduled for Friday afternoon at “Mapei Stadium”. “To date, against Bologna it was perhaps the match where we were better in the pressing and non-possession phase. Salernitana has good players. They have often changed their game system and could be less legible in preparing them, we could expect anything. They have important interpreters, especially up front”, continued the technician Sassuolo.

THE ATTACK –“We tend to say we are not very determined, which means everything and nothing. The boys want more and I see it during the week. Before Torino I was confident because there had been good responses during the week but sometimes our performances don’t go well hand in hand with training. We have to look for the goal more. We should have attacked spaces more, dribbling is one of our qualities; if we become lazier we become less dangerous. Goals often arise from quick situations and if we look for dribbling otherwise we will be more predictable and less dangerous.”

THE CALENDAR – “Are you playing again on Monday and Friday? It’s not pleasant, you can’t prepare it in the best way as perhaps your opponent does, but at the moment we shouldn’t pay attention to that, it would be a general weakness. When you don’t do well you shouldn’t see the “It’s time to play again, at the same time you would also need more time to prepare the team tactically. But that’s okay, better to play again to put Monday’s match behind us. I’m always looking for the key. I recognize the us more in some matches and more the “I” in others, I’ve already told the boys. I have to work for the “We” and the “We” then recognizes the “I” and gets excited, it’s never the other way around. This is not good.”

DIRECT CLASH –“Is there a feeling that there are some who need the showcase to perform? This thought is normal when you see us, but it would be more important to score points with your competitors. It’s not simple, otherwise we would have already solved this problem, but I can’t solve it alone, I need everyone. We have to take on responsibilities, we have to question ourselves, it’s there for all to see. But it’s one thing to realize it and another to work to change. We tried to think as soon as possible at Salernitana. You have to be good at focusing on what you can determine, that is, our future, which depends on what we do. It’s an important match because it comes before the break, in this mini-cycle we have had some less positive matches against Lazio and Turin, the least positive at the start of the season. It’s a direct clash and can determine a lot.”

ABSENCES –“Apart from Matheus, Henrique and Obiang, everyone should be there. Matheus’ absence may have had an impact, but it was an opportunity for those who played. We have a heterogeneous midfield. Matheus is unique in our midfield for his characteristics and for this reason he is not irreplaceable , because others could also be irreplaceable. Now it has become a certainty, I don’t consider it superfluous to talk about him, but he won’t be there tomorrow. I can’t wait to train him again, as well as Obiang, but I have to think about who is there. Of course that if a player becomes important he can have an impact, at the same time this team has shown that it can do without important elements on other occasions.”

ON BERARDI – “Are we talking about Berardi-addiction? The team needs Domenico, but he also needs the team. If only one has an impact then we become predictable. We need to do an analysis on ourselves. We can all do more, I first, and everyone is in the team, including Domenico. Obviously he is particularly important, he is not the only player who can determine but if we take refuge in just one player the others could find an alibi”.

FROM BOLOCA TO VOLPATO –“Boloca made himself available to Matheus, without Matheus the others must make themselves available to Boloca. It’s an accelerated path, not foreseen, but at the same time it makes you grow. And when we have everyone back we’ll have more chances. Volpato against Spezia has played as a midfielder, now he’s struggling, he’s an offensive player who defends with will but doesn’t know how to defend, we need to try to instruct him on the defensive phase, improve him, put him in the best conditions to express himself because at the same time he makes the team express themselves better. he knows how to recognize spaces but has strength, he is a player who must play in the attacking half of the pitch, obviously playing for Sassuolo who are not always dominant, he has ups and downs.”

CRISIS –“It’s not the best period from the point of view of results. I’m never worried. I’m hardly happy, but I know how to recognize more or less difficult moments and stay within them, we have to learn to do it. You have to know how to stay within all the moments and fight, even the positive ones. We are not in a positive moment but we are not in crisis. Obviously the results are not the ones we wanted but the word worry must not be in my heart, nor in that of the team, otherwise we would get pissed off short, and we have to fight this.”

ABOUT PEDERSEN – “We have players who know how to play with the team and some who prefer to play ‘alone’. At Laurienté we have to bring the ball, sometimes we create doubts for him and we have to give him certainties. Pedersen is an offensive player. He is a defender in theory, he used to play in Feyenoord who attacks, so a full-back who comes from Holland attacks. Then from Feyenoord you move to Sassuolo and if the full-back attacks, the winger has to defend but I don’t want this, I want the full-back to attack and then defend. Pedersen has quality important offensive and physical, he is applying himself, his position is on the right in a 4-man defence. I don’t see why he has to sacrifice Toljan who gives more guarantees on the right, but Pedersen has important potential, he has already shown something and will do well. It’s not done and finished, he needs time, by playing he’ll do it first. Then if he plays it will be thanks to him.”

