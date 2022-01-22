The words of the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, on the eve of the match against Torino

Back there A league, with the Sassuolo expected to Turin for the match scheduled for Sunday at 15:00 against Juric’s team. The grenades come from the victory on the field of Sampdoria, while the neroverdi lost at home to Verona in the last round of the championship. The black-green coach presented the challenge on the eve Alessio Dionisi, intervened on the microphones of the official club channel just over twenty-four hours after the kick-off.

“The demonstration that if you don’t score you have a better chance of winning. Seriously, we were luckier than in other matches, a goal was canceled at Cagliari for a millimeter offside, a bit like in the first leg against Torino with Toro who had interpreted the game well but we had gone ahead, a goal was canceled due to a millimeter offside. With Cagliari we showed on the pitch the will to want to win the game. By characteristics we are a team that must play and in the create capitalize. We need to improve the balance between what we accomplish and what we concede: it is not just a merit for those who score and a demerit in those who defend. We have to find this balance and we are pursuing it, sometimes we succeed more, other times less, but a team that creates is thanks to an entire team that puts the forwards in the best conditions. “

On Turin: “Torino are a healthy team, they are a strong team but I said it already at the beginning, in terms of staff, coach and organization, plus they come from a negative season and have a spirit of revenge superior to other teams. Turin and Verona are approaching their attitude but the grenades actually have a little something more. We will have to compensate for their physicality with our technical quality that we will have to field tomorrow that we did not field at 100% in the previous match. We have to think about ourselves, knowing that tomorrow’s race will certainly be difficult surely they will put us in difficulty but if we have the right mind we will put them in difficulty, knowing that we we want to go to Turin and win the game “.

On the unavailable: “The positive thing is Domenico Berardi’s recovery and we know how important it is for Sassuolo, for the team and his team-mates, but alas we are not recovering anyone else. we are a young team so for young players the best thing is to play and many who have played will play again, but that’s fine “.

On the stop: “The break comes at the right time either because the transfer market ends or because we will be able to recover some players because, we cannot hide it, there are few of us between Covid, injuries and the African Cup. But now I don’t want to think about the break, Torino is 3 points behind us, we have to play a game convinced that we can go there and get a result, we will try to win, we have the qualities to win, knowing that Turin put us in difficulty in the first leg. “

