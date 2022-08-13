The latest on Raspadori-Napoli

John Carnivalsmanaging director of Sassuolo, spoke microphones of Radio Radio to comment on the deal Raspadori-Naples.

A few words about the negotiation that call everything into question or that could be a more banal game of strategy. Here are the statements:

“It is not certain that the negotiations for the transfer of Raspadori to Naples will be successful ”.

August 13 – 14:45

