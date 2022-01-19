Notable milestone for the Sassuolo by Alessio Dionysus who won, for the first time in the club’s history, the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. A success of measure that of Scamacca and companions who knew how to suffer and win from sqaudra against a Cagliari which proved compact and gritty. The coach of the Sassuolo spoke to the microphones of Mediaset on the sidelines of the challenge of Mapei Stadium. Below, Alessio’s statements Dionysus.