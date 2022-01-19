The statements of the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, on the sidelines of the Italian Cup match against Cagliari
Notable milestone for the Sassuolo by Alessio Dionysus who won, for the first time in the club’s history, the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. A success of measure that of Scamacca and companions who knew how to suffer and win from sqaudra against a Cagliari which proved compact and gritty. The coach of the Sassuolo spoke to the microphones of Mediaset on the sidelines of the challenge of Mapei Stadium. Below, Alessio’s statements Dionysus.
Glossary of Dionysus on the future of the bomber Sassuolo: “Scamacca? It is quiet. Honestly, I would like to say that no one will leave in this transfer market session. Both Gianluca and Raspadori they will end the season at Sassuolo. They need the Sassuolo to grow, they are proving to find more and more confidence game after game “.
