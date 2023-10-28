“We conceded a goal that few people see, but perhaps it’s part of our current trend. Starting with the handicap against Bologna isn’t easy, but it hasn’t moved us one iota. Someone isn’t experiencing their best situation since when he is in Sassuolo, but the determination was there from everyone, so much so that we attacked a lot and this is the thing I always want, because we have these qualities, we take risks but it must be worth it, then if we won’t be effective, I’ll make a different assessment but we have to create opportunities. These players are making many good and excellent performances, they are the same ones who won with Juventus and Inter, who have lost only one match, are still the same players. I’m disappointed because you start with incredible difficulty, you were already coming off a negative performance, you concede a goal from a long ball and it seems like we don’t work in the defensive phase but we work on it. Zirkzee has quality, ok, but we could have done better. That was the sin. The best thing, however, was the ball in the center and it was played. However, Sassuolo never went away, Sassuolo is this and none of you want to accept it. We scored 45 points last year and we want to score more, but it won’t be easy. Let’s not paint Sassuolo as a Champions League team.”.