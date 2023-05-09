The Emilian derby between Sassuolo and Bologna finished 1-1 in the Monday postponement of the 34th day of Serie A. With this result, Bologna climbs to 46 points while Dionisi’s team follows on 44. The goals arrive in the first half. The match unlocked in the 15th minute thanks to a great play by Berardi who beat Skorupski at the near post with a precise right foot under the crossbar. The Rossoblu equalized in the 42nd minute with a precise shot by Dominguez.