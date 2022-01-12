Sassoli death, the German ultra-right chat of insults revealed

David Sassoli he died at 65 for a serious illness. A sea of ​​affection from colleagues, family and friends, united in pain, to remember the President of the European Parliament. But unfortunately they also occurred

Sassoli: ok Cdm at the state funeral Green light of the Council of Ministers, according to what is learned, to the resolution of the state funeral for David Sassoli. The funeral will be held on Friday at 12 in Rome.

attacks on the person, the last being the one coming from a exponent of the ultra-right Afd party in Germany. Nicolaus Fest has seriously insulted the memory of the President of the European Parliament David Sassol. In a chat on Whatsapp of AfD representatives in the EU Parliament, viewed by the German radio and television broadcaster “Ard”, Fest wrote: “Finally this bastard is gone “. According to what was announced by the head, Fest then defined Sassoli “an undemocrat, a shame for any idea of ​​Parliament “.

These insults contradict the official press release with which the AfD delegation to the European Parliament commented on Sassoli’s disappearance. In particular, the MEP Joerg Meuthen, co-chairman of the party with Tino Chrupalla, declared that Sassoli “died too early”, was “honest” in the exercise of his office and his death constitutes “a great loss for the European Parliament”. Meuthen therefore condemned how “disturbing, deeply repugnant and unforgivable” the message of Fest.

