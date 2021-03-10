The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, and the President of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, signed on Wednesday the Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe, which will begin its work from next May 9. The Declaration, ratified at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels, opens the way for a series of debates that will allow EU citizens to make their ideas known to help shape the future of Europe.

In Sassoli’s opinion, the conference will be “a unique opportunity for all European citizens and our civil society to shape the future of Europe, a common project for the functioning of European democracy.” For this reason, the Portuguese president called on citizens to “make their voices heard in the construction of what will be the Europe of tomorrow, the Europe of all.” For his part, the Portuguese president also took the opportunity to send a message of confidence and hope “that we will overcome the pandemic and the crisis, hope that together we will build a just, ecological and digital Europe.”

President Von der Leyen highlighted in her speech the need for citizens to express what Europe they want to live in, to “shape it and join forces to help us build it. Citizens’ expectations are clear: they want to express their opinion on the future of Europe in matters that affect their lives. Our promise today is also: we will listen to them and then we will act.

The Conference sets itself the objective of giving citizens a greater role in shaping EU policies and ambitions, enhancing the Union’s resilience to crises, be they economic or health. It will create a new public forum for an open, inclusive, transparent and structured debate with Europeans on the issues that matter to them and affect their daily lives.

The joint declaration ratified on Wednesday offers a non-exhaustive list of possible topics for the conference, such as health, climate change, social justice, digital transformation, the role of the EU in the world and how to strengthen the processes 27. These issues are consistent with the general priorities of the EU and with the issues raised by citizens in opinion polls. Ultimately, participating citizens will decide which topics the Conference will discuss.

Next stages



The conference is subject to the authority of the three institutions that lead the initiative, represented by their presidents, as joint presidency. An Executive Council will soon be created, representing the three institutions equally and in which the national parliaments will have observer status. The Executive Committee will supervise the work of the Conference and prepare its plenary meetings, including citizen input and follow-up.

The joint declaration also sets out the scope, structure, objectives and principles of the Conference. It lays the foundation for the planning of citizen-driven events co-organized with civil society and stakeholders at all levels, national and regional parliaments, the Committee of the Regions, the Economic and Social Committee, the social partners and the academic world. Your participation in the process is essential to achieve the widest possible dissemination and participation.

The Conference will take place in various forums, including digital forums, and also face-to-face whenever possible, respecting the norms regarding covid. An interactive multilingual digital platform will allow citizens and stakeholders to submit ideas online and help them to participate in or organize events.

The platform, and all events organized under the auspices of the Conference, must be based on the principles of inclusiveness, openness and transparency, and comply with EU privacy and data protection standards. Citizen debates organized at European level will be broadcast and all contributions online will be made public.