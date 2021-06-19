“In response to the comments of the Hungarian Prime Minister Orban on the European Parliament: only those who do not love democracy think about dismantling parliaments”. This is what the President of the European Parliament wrote on his Twitter profile, David Sassoli.





The Hungarian premier Viktor Orban in fact, this morning he asked for the power of the European Parliament to be reduced. According to the head of the Budapest government, the national parliaments of the 27 EU member states should have the possibility to interrupt legislative processes in case areas of national competence are violated.

“The EU Parliament has proved to be a dead end in terms of respecting the criteria of European democracy”, said Orban during a speech, given in Budapest, in memory of the departure of the last Soviet soldier from Hungary, which took place on June 19, 1991 Orban’s conservative nationalist government has repeatedly been accused of undermining the country’s democracy and has repeatedly clashed with EU officials over issues relating to the rule of law.