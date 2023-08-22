Sassari, they mistreated the elderly guests: the administrator and employee of a nursing home were removed

Mistreatment, abandonment of incapable persons, abusive exercise of the profession. These are some of the crimes alleged in the investigation into the “Noli me tollere” rest home in Sorso, in the province of Sassari, where according to the investigators, the elderly guests were beaten, humiliated, kept in precarious hygienic conditions and treated with do-it-yourself therapies.

Six people are registered in the register of suspects, including the administrator of the structure Maria Franca Lupino, 57, and an employee, Emanuela Gaspa, 49. Against them the judge for the preliminary investigations ordered a provision of suspension for 12 months from public and private professional activity, in order to prevent contact with elderly or non self-sufficient people.

Both are accused of ill-treatment: Lupino, together with another employee, is also under investigation for abandonment of an incapacitated person following the death of a guest with swallowing problems. The woman could only ingest liquid or semi-liquid meals. She died on May 10, suffocated by the food she had been fed by her assistant, who had then left to talk to her on her cell phone.

The investigating judge also ordered the preventive seizure of the facility: the 48 elderly people of the rest home were not transferred and the administrative management of the facility was leased to the mayor of Sorso, Fabrizio Demelas.

“From the interceptions and video recordings, the inhumanity with which the guests of the structure were handled clearly emerges,” wrote the investigating judge Sergio De Luca in the ordinance. “Several guests of the elderly center have been subjected to continuous acts of harassment and incompatible with normal living conditions”.