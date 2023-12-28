Sassari, kills his jeweler father with a stick outside a club: a 35-year-old under the influence of drugs is arrested

A 35 year old man, Michele Fresi from Arzachena, killed his father last night with a blow from a stick picked up from the ground outside a club in Arzachena, Gallura. The episode occurred around 1.30am, near the entrance to a club in Viale Costa Smeralda where the 35-year-old was spending the evening.

READ ALSO: Woman stabbed in a service station: ex-husband untraceable

The victim is Giovanni Fresi, aged 58, a well-known local goldsmith, who died instantly. According to initial reconstructions, the young man may have been under the influence of narcotics and he would have thrown a fit. His father also arrived on the scene together with the police and tried to calm him down, but the 35-year-old had a violent reaction. He picked up a large piece of wood from the ground and used it to hit his father on the head. A woman and two soldiers were also injured and taken to hospital. Michele Fresi was arrested and taken to the Olbia carabinieri barracks.

Subscribe to the newsletter

