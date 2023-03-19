In the advances of the 22nd day, Vuelle beats Brescia, Trento and Trieste fall at home. Sunday at 18 Milano-Virtus

Today four advances of the 22nd matchday of Serie A.

Sassari confirms the great moment of form and climbs to fourth place in the championship, canceling Varese’s ambitions to conquer the PalaSerradimigni. A decisive third quarter for Bucchi’s men with a difference of 28 points, obtained thanks to great defensive work.

The challenge between the two best attacks in the championship initially confirms expectations, high pace and lots of show on the Sardinian parquet, with Sassari putting a lot of energy into defense and Varese equally good at mending the tears created by the hosts. Dinamo makes the difference by attacking the basket with Dowe, Gentile (2500 points in Serie A) and finding the way to stretch from second chances built by Diop. Brase fishes in Caruso’s hands the way to compensate for the low percentages from long range, but Brown’s three fouls in the middle of the second quarter remove an offensive option that allows Sassari to build the break which is worth the +9 with which the first two quarters: 51-42 in the 20th minute.

After the long break, the script changes completely, Sassari builds a dam in defense thanks to the ability to withstand every change, Raspino effectively eliminates Ross from the match and Dinamo grows in confidence. The result is a 22-0 fraction start for Bucchi’s men, with Diop as protagonist and a 32-4 fourth overall, which delivers the victory to the hosts.

Sassari: Dowe 23, Diop 22, Gentile 16 Varese: Caruso 14, Librizzi 13 , Reyes 12

Deserved success of an old-fashioned Pesaro that rediscovers the spirit with which it had hoisted itself up to fourth place in the standings, crushing Brescia with an impenetrable defense which dissolved after the first two quarters. After three consecutive defeats, Vuelle wins again.

Two triples in a row by Della Valle and Petrucelli and a coach in Repesa immediately let Brescia 11-6 escape. From underneath both teams make a lot of mistakes, Moss signs five points in a row as soon as he enters for the plus 6 guest (16-10). 40” from the first siren, Repesa makes the eagerly awaited debut of Daye, who brings back Carpegna Prosciutto (18-20), before Burns’ final basket. A triple from Gabriel and a drive from Massinburg put Germani ahead 29-20 in the 12th minute. Abdur-Rakhman commits his third foul in the 14th minute but remains on the pitch. Delfino and then Moretti from three reopen the games (25-29 at 15’30”). The Lioness stays dry for 5 minutes, Cheatham finds the three-point minus one (29-30). Petrucelli also gets three fouls, Gudmunsson overtakes from the line in the 19th minute (35-34), Della Valle replies from three. See also This is what NFL players are paid to play in the conference finals

Carpegna Prosciutto starts off the third quarter very aggressively with three consecutive triples from Abdur-Rakhman (up to zero), Cheatham and Visconti, making it 47-41 in the 24th minute. Brescia immediately takes the lead (8-0), but now they are fighting head-to-head. Odiase asserts his athleticism with two sidereal dunks, Gabriel finds a somewhat random 6.75 basket. Petrucelli commits the fourth foul and goes out, Tambone and Toté extend to plus five (64-59 in the 32nd minute). Two triples in a row by Abdur-Rakhman and Delfino snatch the new maximum lead for the red and whites (72-65 in the 34th minute). Petrucelli is back, but it’s too late: Tambone and Toté (very precious) make the decisive draw (83-68 in the 37th minute). Daye triples plus eighteen, closes in celebration. (Camilla Cataldo)

Pesaro: Daye 14, Moretti, Tambone, Cheatham 12.

Brescia: Petrucelli 22, Della Valle 14, Odiase 11.

Fundamental success for Reggio Emilia in the run-up to salvation. He deservedly clears Trieste and hooks Verona, Scafati and Naples at 14, at least for twenty-four hours. Success strongly desired by Sakota's team which tried to extend in the first half then, after the comeback in Trieste, was able to take the challenge back in hand by coldly managing the decisive minutes. Excellent Senglin, Olisevicius and captain Cinciarini, Bartley and Davis were not enough for the home team.

Start of contract between two teams who feel the importance of the stakes. Unahotels starts with two defeats and a 0/5 from the field which in the 3′ draws the 3-0 run signed by a dunk by Spencer and a free kick by Terry. Reggio unlocks with Diouf’s 2+1, Trieste keeps its head ahead until halfway through the first quarter when first Diouf and then Cinciarini sign the guest lead on 9-10. Reggio Emilia breaks free from three and strikes with Anim, Cinciarini and Hopkins extending to 11-22, Bartley takes care of mending the gap between the end of the first and the beginning of the second set with ten almost consecutive points that bring Trieste back in contact on 23-28. Senglin makes himself heard, 5 consecutive points for the 25-33 lead in the middle of the second quarter, the hosts complete the comeback on the Davis-Bartley axis (17 points in 15′) with the triples that sign first the draw and then the 38 -35 with which the teams return to the locker room. Immediately partial of 8-0 for Unahotels. Reggio Emilia holds the inertia of the challenge in hand, Olisevicius finds space in the opposing defense and drags his team up to 42-52. It is again Bartley who gives the shock to Trieste: with a vehement partial the home formation returns to 57-61 at the end of the third quarter. The last part of the match in constant balance, two free throws by Bartley bring Trieste ahead 71-70 with 2’22” to play, a triple by Senglin 1’05” from the siren gives Reggio Emilia the 72-75. Legovich’s last time-out, Bartley misses the bomb, on the other side Anim hits from the arc for 72-78 before Cinciarini’s free throws and Davis’ triple which sanction the final 75-80.(Lorenzo Cat) See also Chivas Women wins the National Classic with a double by Licha Cervantes

TRIESTE: Bartley 27, Davis 23, Spencer, Lever 8

REGGIO EMILIA: Senglin 16, Cinciarini 15, Olisevicius 13

TRENTO-TORTONA 73-75 — Tortona conquers Trento and can enjoy the Milan-Virtus clash at the top, knowing that they will certainly bring the loser closer to second place, while the local team remains in the last positions useful for qualifying for the playoffs. Still without Daum due to injury, but with Macura available again, Derthona starts quite well with two baskets from Cain and Severini immediately scoring from 3, inserted in the quintet next to the American pivot. We arrive in the middle of the quarter at 5-10, then Trento begins to grind the game and dictate the pace of the game, also winning several free throws. Spaniard scores the triple of overtaking, 14-13 and helps his team to take off, up to +4. 16′ from the buzzer, Tortona comes back with a triple from Severini but just as the expiry time Grazulis, formerly on duty, puts in the one of 22-18. The second quarter started all uphill for the guests, with five points conceded in the first minute: Tortona, in addition to continuing to stammer when shooting, conceded fouls and turnovers, some bloody, like that of Candi in the 12th minute which frustrates an excellent block Cain and paves the way for Conti, knocked down with a foul, whose free throws put Tridentine’s advantage in double figures. Immediately after Cain commits the unsportsmanlike on Spagnolo and then Forray triples for +15, all in less than 30” of play. We had to wait until the 14th minute for Derthona’s first basket of the second quarter, with Radosevic stopping a terrible 16-0 run in favor of the home team. Tortona cheers up with a 0-7 run and the first half closes on 42-34. See also F1 | Ferrari: filming day tomorrow in Monza with Leclerc

Tortona returns to the field determined, in the middle of the period Harper penetrates and puts the 55-54, and Macura collects Cain’s assist on the counterattack for overtaking 55-56 in the 26th minute, with a partial 0-7.End of quarter on 65- 61. Severini and Radosevic create a tie 65-65 at the start of the last period, Candi overtakes and again the Serbian in penetration gives him +5 with a basket and a free throw, rebuffed by Atkins, the best of him. The defenses have the upper hand and for over 2’50” there is no sign, until the technical foul imposed on Tortona exactly in the middle of the quarter, on which Spagnolo makes 2/3 in the line. And on action he breaks the balance only 2’18” from the end Christon, for 69-73 and Harper on hand puts +6, with Tortona now controlling the pace of the game, but Trento returns to -2, 17” from the end Macura madly throws away a steal, but it’s just a thrill and Derthona wins.

Trent: Atkins 16, Spanish 9

Tortona: Severini, Radosevic 14, Harper, Christon 13

18.00 MILAN-VIRTUS (Nove)

20 TREVISO-SCAFATI (Eurosport 2)