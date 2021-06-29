Genoa – One 5-month-old girl from Sassari is in serious condition at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa following the principle of suffocation caused by a plastic bag which, for reasons that will ascertain the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office, he encircled her head until she couldn’t breathe.

The incident, reported by the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna, dates back to a few days ago. The mother, who allegedly tried to revive her before activating the rescue, found the child lying in her cot.

Transported to the pediatric emergency room of the Aou in Sassari, the little girl was then moved to Genoa with a special flight of the Air Force, organized by the prefecture of Sassari. According to what is learned from the Gaslini hospital, the little girl is hospitalized in intensive care and her conditions remain serious but stable.

The deputy prosecutor of Sassari, Paolo Piras, has registered both parents in the register of suspects. Investigations will have to clarify what happened.