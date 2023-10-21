Although they gave their all, Saskia Bernaola, Gino Pessaressi, Tilsa Lozano and Fiorella Cayo did not surpass their teammates and could be ELIMINATED of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ season four. This time, they will have to give their all to be able to remain one more gala in competition. For its part, Mónica Zevallos and Renato Rossini Jr. yes they convinced Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías and they managed to save themselves from elimination night.

This means that at the next gala, one of the sentenced will be REMOVED of the program.

