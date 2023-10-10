Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The reality ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ managed to be the great surprise on Peruvian television. And, from the first season, the program connected with the Peruvian viewer and quickly positioned itself at the top of the ratings nationwide. This October 9, the gastronomic space began its fourth season in style and with new talents who will seek to unite families in their homes. In this edition, two dishes were prepared: very very omelette and salted noodles.

After a difficult confrontation, typical of the first episodes of ‘The Great Chef’, the first sentenced were met. Thus, Saskia, Tilsa and Checho will have to wait against who they will have to face to experience the first night of elimination.