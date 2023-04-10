Saskia Bernaola she became Sister Bete over 15 years ago. Along with her, the also talented Katia Palma ‘Sor Rento’ and Patricia Porto Carrero ‘Sor Rita’ were part of ‘El santo convento’, which caused a sensation on the small screen back in 2007.

Then they embarked on a new adventure: ‘The nuns of Pataclaun’, that Throughout a decade they have toured hundreds of stages and this time they announce eight performances at the Canout Theater in Miraflores (tickets in Entrada Ya).

—What do you think is the drag of ‘The Nuns’?

“There are several factors. One of them, the red nose established by Pataclaun and July Naters. It is a very dear nose, each project that presents pataclaun under that nose, wow, people are going to receive it super well. The second point is that humor also laughs at authority. I think it’s funny to see three nuns deviating a bit from the rule, that’s something that people have liked a lot and, of course, each one of us is more imperfect than the other and that’s also very funny for people. On stage we are ‘symbols of authority’, but we are constantly falling into vice.

“And have they had nuns as spectators?”

—Yes, we have had several nuns as guests. They were sweating from laughing so much. People really take it very well because they don’t feel offended. Humor also allows you to cross that line that you would feel is disrespectful, but depending on how you turn it around and what sense of humor you use, it can be very light and very funny. In the theater, the nuns would die of laughter. We have never had any problems.

Even the years that we were in the television with the nuns, there was never a claim or complaint. I meet people who are 25 years old and they tell me ‘Wow, I used to see you when I was little.’ In other words, there are people who have believed that we are a bit like ‘El Chavo’. Ours is a very family humor, children enjoy it a lot, too.

Sister Bete, Sister Rento and Sister Rita. Photo: diffusion

—In family humor, are there licenses

—We always warn that they can go children to see each other, but the adults are going to have to explain some things to them because although the characters are true, there is one who is more childish in his comments, there are others who are more off-color, right? In that sense, We warn that the whole family can see us, from a child to the grandmother, but we must know that Pataclaun’s humor, at times, is strong. It does not become vulgar, but at times it is strong. It is a very well done humor and that is why we have worked all these years calmly.

—What do you think of the show ‘Hablando huevadas’ and the controversy surrounding it?

—I love that comedians continue to appear and that they are so accepted in Peru, in their own country and also abroad. They are opening the doors so that more artists can continue creating concepts. The fact that they have a channel on Youtube It generates many possibilities for many artists, it opens another path for us and that’s great. Between the artists we have to support each other because success is also random, it has a touch of chance. That magic wand could drip on everyone.

-Projects?

—Releasing ‘Las Bandalas 2’, but before that we’ll be waiting for you on April 14, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at the Canout Theater.

