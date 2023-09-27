Saskia Bernaola She is an actress who works mainly in the theater; But she has also had various participations in TV programs, the most notable being ‘El Santo Convento’, a version of Patacláun in which she shared the screen with Patricia Portocarrero and Katia Palma. Now, she will be part of the fourth season of ‘The great chef: famous‘.

True to his style, he promises to make us laugh with his participation in the culinary contest. So that you can learn a little more about her, we will tell you where her parents are from.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYHvHmC_3Lg

YOU CAN SEE: UNI student who was second in the admission exam after starting classes: “It’s shocking me”

What is Saskia Bernaola’s ancestry?

The new contestant of ‘The Great Chef’ revealed, in an interview with a local media, that her first name is Dutch because her mother is Dutch. “She arrived in Peru about 50 years ago. She met my father in Italy. My father was Peruvian. I am Peruvian, but I am half Dutch and I have felt it in my education“, he said.

Additionally, on his official Instagram account he places the flags of both countries in his description: Peru and the Netherlands.

CAN SEE: Gisela Rivera, the Canadian who came to PERU in search of her biological mother and discovered the unthinkable

How old is Saskia Bernaola?

As can be seen in a video uploaded by Willy Ferrer, the comic actress’s birthday is August 30. She was born on that day, in 1979, so she is currently 44 years old.

Saskia Bernaola with her husband Pepe Bondi. Photo: Instagram/@SaskiaBernaola

On the other hand, she is currently married to the comic actor Pepe Bondi, with whom she has two children.

#Saskia #Bernaola #Great #Chef #foreign #ancestry