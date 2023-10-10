The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ premieres this Monday, October 9. Through promotional videos, the faces of the new participants were revealed, including ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Renato Rossini, Tilsa Lozano, Ximena Hoyos, Mónica Zevallos, ‘Flaco’ Granda, Renato Rossini Jr., Fiorella Cayo, Christian Ysla, Florcita Polo, Gino Pesaressi and Saskia Bernaolawho has generated controversy by revealing the reason why he decided, together with his partner, not to send his children to school in person.

YOU CAN SEE: Laughter and love complement! Who is Saskia Bernaola’s husband and what does she do?

Why did Saskia Bernaola decide not to let her children go to school?

Saskia Bernaola He gave an interview to Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel a few days ago. In conversation with the actor, the member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ She revealed that she and her husband took their children out of school to do “school at home.”

“Lelé (my husband) and I are improvisation teachers. We have taken courses on how to teach and we know that students must be passionate about what they do. You don’t have to tell them ‘Sit’. If that were the case, we would have been better off leaving them at school. You have to get them interested.”commented Bernaola.

Along these lines, the actress maintained that her teaching method is to combine the courses her children took at school with daily tasks at home. “If they want to know about fractions and at that moment it occurs to them to make a brownie, I explain about 1/4 cup,” she said.

Finally, the actress pointed out that with her decision to take her children out of school, she does not want them to stay “locked in their house,” but rather to do other things. “They have to take workshops on everything they want to do and travel because there you really learn,” Indian.

YOU CAN SEE: He confessed! Would Saskia Bernaola do a nude? This is what the actress and comedian responded

Who is Saskia Bernaola’s husband and what does he do?

Saskia Bernaolais married toLeandro ‘Lelé’ Mikati, an artist of Argentine origin with whom he has two children. It should be noted that the actress’s partner teaches improvisation workshops, is passionate about motocross and recently presented a one-man show called ‘El Show de Lelé’.

#Saskia #Bernaola #Great #Chef #surprises #revealing #decided #children #school