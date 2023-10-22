‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has been attracting more and more fans due to its innovative format and its charismatic participants. However, the competition also gets more complicated with each new episode. Unfortunately, in the latest edition of the program, Saskia Bernaola she failed to captivate the jury and was eliminated from the competition.

“I am very grateful to be here, I thank the public for giving me their love, I have been able to feel it…I am leaving grateful, but sad,” The talented performer said moved after being eliminated. In addition to this, her colleagues supported her because of her qualities as a person. AND Giacomo Bocchio He also had some heartfelt words for the actress: “You have a lot to teach, to transmit. You have good taste if you haven’t tried your food, it’s surprising that you’ve come this far. We will miss you”.