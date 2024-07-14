To find out how Oleksandr Radchuk is doing two years after seeing his mother for the last time, you have to ask his grandmother. Head down and serious, he tells his story, stumbling and with the disarray of a child, but he doesn’t open up. She, Liudmila Sirik, 53, takes advantage of the fact that he is busy sliding his finger on his mobile phone, sitting on a slide, to lower her voice, as any grandmother would do when telling a secret: “Sasha, you are a little girl, but you are a little girl.” [derivado de Oleksandr] “He is very closed off,” the woman says, “he cries when he thinks of his mother and says he wants her to come back.” She is worried about the child. If it weren’t for her, the 13-year-old boy would not be fluttering around a green, sunny park in Ichnia, on the banks of the Ichenka River in northern Ukraine.

It took Sirik two months to gather the papers and embark on a long journey to recover his grandson, who was wounded in a bombing in Mariupol, arrested and locked up in a hospital controlled by Russian soldiers. A story of courage, that of the grandmother, but also of frustration, because there is no news of the mother, Snizhana Kozlova, 32, and because thousands of Ukrainian children were not as lucky as Radchuk and were deported to Russia, trapped in a hole deliberately dug by Moscow.

The figures, even the most cautious ones, are very high. The government of Volodymyr Zelensky has managed to put names and surnames to 19,546 Ukrainian minors in the hands of the Russian state. Children who lost their parents in the bombs or who were separated from their parents by Russian troops; who remain in occupied territory or who were forcibly transferred to Russia. Moscow offers a much higher number: 744,000 minors. And it does so publicly with the argument that they were evacuated from the conflict zones to ensure their safety. Daria Gerasimchuk, advisor and presidential commissioner for children’s rights in Ukraine, states in an interview with EL PAÍS that the data released by the Kremlin are exaggerated and that the number of “kidnapped” minors is between 200,000 and 300,000. Huge volumes compared to the few children who have been able to return: 388.

Radchuk was 11 years old when his life turned upside down. As he recounts that April 2022 when Russian forces entered Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, facing the Sea of ​​Azov, he plays with a bottle that he sips and peels off the sticker with his bitten nails. He looks straight ahead, shy. His gaze is not what it used to be due to the impact of a splinter under his left eye. This is how he remembers it, with a deep, adolescent voice: “There was shooting and I hid between two garages. Then I remembered my sister.” [entonces de tres años]“I was staying with my neighbour and I went there. My mother was there too. There was an explosion and something hot got under my eye.” The blast ripped off one of the neighbours’ legs. War had never been so close. Kozlova, who appears in the photographs as a slim woman with long, dark brown hair and light eyes like the boy, knew immediately that they could not stay. They were in danger.

Oleksandr Radchuk, 13, was playing with his mobile phone in a park in Ichnia, northern Ukraine, on the 2nd. Oscar Gutierrez

By then, grandmother Sirik had lost contact with her in Ichnia. Kozlova lived with her two children; her husband, Radchuk’s stepfather and with whom she had raised the three-year-old daughter, was fighting in the Donetsk sector. When the heat injured the child, mother and son went to the Illich steelworks, a refuge like the Azovstal plant for many civilians. The youngest stayed with Radchuk’s grandparents-in-law. Hell was at hand. “They had no equipment,” the boy says, “so they removed the splinter and cleaned the wound.”

There, at the Illich factory, they were sheltered for two weeks until Russian troops arrived, took over the premises, forced the medical staff and civilians to surrender, arrested them and transferred them to the Bezimenne filtration (interrogation) point in Donetsk. “They kept my mother under interrogation for two hours,” Radchuk recalls, “then she came back and the child protection service came and told us that we would be separated.” They didn’t even let him say goodbye to her. What he wants to tell about what happened next says a lot about what a child is, something very special, and what he needs. “I became friends with another 14-year-old boy who had a trauma and we spent time together.”

From her office at the Exhibition Centre in kyiv, the country’s capital, Commissioner Gerasimchuk, who heads the government program Bring Kids Back (Bring the kids back)describes, based on the testimonies of returned children, how these minors end up in the hands of the Russian authorities: arrested after the murder of their parents; forcibly separated from their biological relatives; snatched away in the process of filtration; detained in institutions beyond the reach of the Ukrainian authorities; after passing through Russian recreational camps to which they are sent under duress; and, finally, based on medical examinations that Moscow uses to justify, for health reasons, deportations to Russia.

Whether one method or another, Gerasimchuk calls it “genocide,” an orchestrated plan to separate children physically and mentally from their parents, brainwash them—they are told, as if it were torture, that their parents no longer love them and that Ukraine no longer exists, messages that are difficult to reverse in the recovery process of the returnees—and turn them into Russian citizens, with new identity documents, names and adoptive parents. The damage can be irreversible in the case of newborns. On June 12, the british newspaper Financial Times made public an investigation in which she identified four Ukrainian children on an adoption website linked to the Russian government. Behind this network of deportations is the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, against whom there is an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes. For the same reason and in the framework of the same case, the ICC is requesting the arrest of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Dozens of Ukrainians left Mariupol during the Russian siege, March 2022. Anadolu Agency / Getty

On April 5-6, 2022, she does not remember the exact day, Liudmila Sirik received a call from her grandson’s stepfather. He told her on the phone that the boy had been injured. While Radchuk was passing through the Illich steelworks and was separated from his mother in the filtration camp, his grandmother began to pull strings with the local authorities in Ichnia to be able to locate them. She had a wanted notice distributed for the boy who made it to Mariupol. On the 19th the phone rang again. Someone unidentified asked her if she was Oleksandr Radchuk’s grandmother. She answered yes, and shortly after, it was little Sasha who called her from a hospital in Donetsk. He wanted to return with her to Ichnia. The boy said that they were putting some drops in his eye, but that he had no papers or money. He was exposed.

There were already reports of transfers of minors and deportations to Russia at that time. This is not a new practice. Forced population movement, as a labour force, as punishment or for ethnic reasons, was state policy in the Soviet Union. Since the illegal annexation of Crimea and the offensive on Donbas in 2014, and after the conquest of more territories in the current invasion, Moscow has been transferring Russian population to occupied Ukraine. “When Sasha called,” the woman admits, “I asked the hospital services to tell me where he was and to keep him there.” Time was running out; the process had already begun: the child, according to her account, had been informed that he would be sent to a boarding school and would be adopted by another family.

Point four of the ten that make up the Zelensky formula for peace speaks precisely about the release of all these minors. Khrystyna Shkudor, from the ukrainian campaign Where Are Our People? (Where are our people?) She claims that there is an organized plan from the Kremlin and three motives: to commit genocide, to alleviate the demographic problem and to feed the Russian army with these minors, possible future recruits. Although she knows something about how the few who have returned have done so – sometimes with the mediation of third countries such as Qatar – she prefers to avoid details that could, if they come to light, close some route preferably used by Moscow. But she warns: “Russia does not want to return the children.” She clarifies something that, like her, the group of organizations that work in the search and return of minors has learned. Moscow does not take those who are not in good health to its territory. This invalidates the Kremlin’s version of “evacuation” for security reasons. If there is discrimination, it is a different matter, even more so if the ultimate goal is the Russification of these children.

With frustration, as Gerasimchuk did during her talk, Shkudor denounced the unproductive work of organizations such as the UN or the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Asked by EL PAÍS, the ICRC said: “In cooperation with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities, as well as with officials from Qatar and Belarus, the Committee has helped several dozen children to reunite with their families in Ukraine.” Such collaboration is impossible in the case of kyiv. The Ukrainian commissioner points out an essential factor to understand what they are facing: “The challenge [para recuperarlos] It is huge, first of all because Moscow does not respect the rights of children. [que prohíben su traslado forzoso o separación de familiares biológicos]“We also have no communication with them,” Gerasimchuk explains. “When Russia feels isolated, it will start sending children back.”

Grandma Sirik faced the deep hole dug by the Russian state almost alone. Getting there was very difficult. It took her two months. She had to prove with documents that she was the child’s grandmother. She also had to get to an area of ​​Ukraine controlled by the Russian military. She couldn’t go directly through her country, over a distance of around 600 kilometres, because she would have to face the front lines. She gathered the papers with the help of a military nephew and set off on a journey of thousands of kilometres and several countries bordering Ukraine (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus…) until she could reach Donetsk from Russian territory. She encountered security checks by the Moscow troops, but she managed. Grandmother and grandson finally returned to Ichnia on 30 June. But the pain has not stopped; two years later, Snizhana Kozlova is still missing. Sirik fears that her husband’s participation in the battle has not played in his favour. Someone said they saw her in Taganrog, across the border in the Rostov-on-Don region of Russia. But there is nothing more. “I don’t think she is there of her own free will,” says her mother.

―And you, Sasha, where do you think he is?

―I think she’s in prison in Russia.

Oleksandr Radchuk, 13, stands next to a slide in a park in the central Ukrainian town of Ichnia on May 2. Oscar Gutierrez

