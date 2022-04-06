With his grandmother he had tried to escape from the war

The small Sasha is dead. Just like his grandmother, with whom he had tried to escape from the war. To make the announcement of the discovery of the lifeless body of the missing 4-year-old child in mid-March in Ukraine it was the mother, destroyed by grief. We’ve all always hoped it could be a story with a happy ending, but it didn’t.

Anna YahnoSasha’s mother, who had asked everyone to mobilize to help her family find the 4-year-old child who disappeared in mid-March from Ukraine, had to break the news of his tragic and untimely death.

We found Sashenka’s body today. I thank those who helped in the research, I thank everyone for their prayers and faith, thanks for the support. Sashenka, our little angel is already in heaven. Today his soul has found peace.

Sasha died, like his grandmother, who had tried to get him to safety. He was in the district of Vyshhorod, in the Kiev region, when the Russians started bombing. The woman’s body had already been found and it was hoped that the baby had been saved by some volunteer, some association.

The appeal to find Sasha he had crossed the borders of Ukraine. Even in Italy many had mobilized, after the relaunch of the Associazione Cittadini del Mondo Odv of Cagliari, with confirmation of the Ukrainian honorary consul in Sardinia, Anthony Grande, in contact with the child’s mother.

Sasha is dead, rest in peace little angel victim of a terrible war

Alexander (Sasha) Zdanovich Yahno, this is his full name, he was only 4 years old. He was born on March 4, 2018 and died in March 2022, due to the bombing of Russian troops in his Ukraine.

The lifeless body of the grandmother was found shortly after fleeing from the Kiev region: there has been no news from him since 10 March. Rest in peace little angel.