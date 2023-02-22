Back in the 80’s, Sasha Sokol and Luis de Llano They had a controversial romance, because at that time, the music producer was 39 years old and the singer was only 14. Last year, as part of International Women’s Day, the former member of Timbiriche shook up the music industry, by denouncing his former sentimental partner of supposed sexual abuse. “Why does he lie every time he talks about me? Because he knows perfectly well that what he did is a crime. During our entire relationship I was a minor.”

In addition, Sasha Sokol wondered what his life would have been like if Louis de Llano“instead of getting into his bed, I would have done what he was supposed to do, which was to take care of myself, I will never know, what I do know is that the things you experience mark you forever. If there was some kind of peace behind sharing this painful personal story is to give strength to other women to speak up if they live in an abusive situation”.

Now it has been revealed that Sasha Sokol would have lost a babyfruit of the relationship with the also television producer. This strong revelation was made by the Mexican actor Javier Díaz Dueñas, during an interview with various entertainment reporters, at the press conference for the return of the television series “What we women keep silent about”. Regarding the case of Sasha and Luis de Llano, he stated that he finds it wonderful that women, for whatever reason, have taken the upper handand that they are facing this problem with courage, “I had to live the question of Sasha Sokol when she was 13 years old.”

In accordance with Javier Diaz Duenas“I had to know about these abuses, Sasha even lost a child to this same person that she accuses, and this occurred in all the media from a very young age to obtain a role, so that they were taken into account, unfortunately they looked manipulated”.

On the other hand, in July 2022, Sasha Sokol began a civil trial for moral damages, against Luis de Llano. Through a statement, the singer’s lawyers reported that she is expected to achieve three specific things:

That a judge declare that the conduct of Luis de Llano, both in the 80’s and now, with his statements, is illegal and caused moral damage to the victim.

A judicial sentence that obliges the defendant to offer a public apology for his actions and statements.

That I paid compensation (quantified by a judge), which will be donated in its entirety to ADIVAC AC, an organization that fights against child sexual abuse.

“With this legal action, Sasha seeks to establish and reaffirm the truth of the facts, she also intends to inspire other victims to denounce their stories of abuse and thus fight against this serious crime,” said the legal representatives of the former Timbiriche.