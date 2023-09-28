In March 2022, the singer and former Timbiriche Sasha Sokol broke the silence and accused the producer Luis de Llano of alleged abuse. The artist claimed that he had had a romantic relationship with her when he was still a minor, allegedly taking advantage of her privileged place in the middle of the show.

After that Luis de Llano ranted at Sasha which led to her filing a complaint for moral damage and violate their integrity. Since then, the famous interpreter of ‘Rueda mi mente’ and ‘No me strange at all’ has maintained a legal allegation against the producer. In 2023 the authority finally ruled in favor of Sokol, however the defendant filed an appeal that four months later has been countered with ratification and confirmation of sentence against the producer.

What did Luis de Llano do to Sasha Sokol and what punishment could he receive?

The singer and former member of Timbiriche, Sasha Sokol, has made important progress in her fight for justice to cconfirm and extend the sentence against the producer Luis de Llano for moral damage and violation of his integrity. This ratification marks a milestone in the fight against child abuse in the entertainment industry.

Sasha shared the news on her social networks, announcing that the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City gave a setback to Luis de Llano’s appeal and ratified his complaint for moral damage by violating his dignity, physical integrity, privacy and honor.

The singer celebrated this court decision and highlighted its relevance for victims of child abuse, recognizing the damage caused regardless of the time that has passed since the events. Likewise, she celebrated the recent reform to the Federal Penal Code that establishes that sexual crimes against minors no longer prescribe at the national level.

“I share it with encouragement and hope because it has enormous relevance for those of us who were victims of child abuse, since it recognizes the illegality and damage that these events cause, even though they happened decades ago,” the former Timbiriche published on her social networks.

The legal process initiated by Sasha Sokol culminated in a sentence against Luis de Llano in May 2023, where he was ordered refrain from talking about the alleged relationship that he had with the singer when she was a minor and pay undisclosed compensation. But the famous man filed an injunction that after four months has been revoked and his sentence will include greater effects thanks to the reform made to the Federal Penal Code on September 11.

“Responsible action by the judicial authorities is added to the reform carried out to the Federal Penal Code, approved unanimously in the legislative branch on September 11, establishing that sexual crimes against minors at the national level no longer prescribe and therefore, can be sanctioned regardless of the time elapsed,” celebrated the 53-year-old singer.

What Luis de Llano did to Sasha Sokol.

Sokol accused Luis de Llano of having a relationship when She was 14 and he was 39.. He revealed this abuse in March 2022, after years of listening to him talk in interviews about the relationship he had with her when he was a minor, between 1984 and 1988.

“It was very difficult for me to leave him, he was a powerful man in the industry; my manager and my producer. I was very afraid that by separating us my career would be hurt,” Sasha confessed on March 8, 2022, the date on which the anniversary is commemorated. Women’s Day. She subsequently filed a complaint against him before the law.

Since then he has remained firm in his complaint against the famous producer, who although he had received a sentence he tried to reject it with an injunction. Finally, the ratification of the sentence and expansion of its effects represent significant progress in the fight against abuse against minors in the entertainment industry. Sasha Sokol encourages people to continue reporting and points out that justice is closing the avenues for abusers, giving hope to victims and setting an important precedent in the search for truth and justice.

