Russian activist Sasha Skochilenko has been permanently sentenced to seven years in a penal colony for replacing supermarket price labels with anti-war messages. The St Petersburg artist, convicted of “discrediting the Russian army” and in prison since April last year, admitted she began her activism shortly after the war began. The girl's lawyers have asked for her acquittal, arguing that the chronic illnesses from which she suffers risk her dying in prison. The BBC reports it.

Weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Skochilenko began protesting by replacing the labels of a St. Petersburg supermarket with anti-war messages, a small gesture sponsored by a feminist collective. Replacement labels read: “Russian forces destroyed 80% of Mariupol. For what?” and: “People I know are hiding from Russian bombs in the subway. None of them are Nazis. Stop the war.” In his closing argument, the artist challenged the court: “How little faith does the prosecutor have in our state and our society if he thinks that our state and our public safety can be ruined by five small pieces of paper?” “Say what you want: I was wrong or I was brainwashed,” she said. “I will remain faithful to my opinion and my truth.”

His story is reconstructed by Amnesty International Italy. Who now asks: «How scary can art be to those who want to hide the truth? To understand this, just look for the story of Aleksandra “Sasha” Skochilenko, a young Russian artist, sentenced to seven years in prison for opposing the single narrative on the invasion of Ukraine.” But what happened? The young Russian artist has a life divided between music, drawing and writing, she has two cats and a constant commitment to raising awareness of mental illnesses. «In a system dominated by widespread disinformation propaganda, Aleksandra uses her art to oppose the Russian invasion, organizing musical jam sessions for peace and publishing anti-war postcards» writes Amnesty. Thus, on March 31, 2022 when just over a month has passed since Moscow's troops entered Ukraine «Sasha enters a supermarket in St. Petersburg and replaces the prices of products on the shelves with tags containing the names of the victims of Mariupol and information on war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.” It is at that point that her life takes another turn. «On the report of a supermarket customer, on April 11th you were arrested and interrogated until 3.00 the following morning. The accusation is of “public dissemination of knowingly false information on the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation”, one of the many formulations introduced to criminalize those who criticize the war”. She placed in pre-trial detention until June 1st, at the end of April she is transferred to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, her physical and mental health conditions have worsened. «During the months of imprisonment, Sasha suffered constant harassment and pressure from cellmates and prison guards. She cannot count on the psychological support needed to treat bipolar disorder and depression, and she does not receive food to follow the gluten-free diet, which is necessary given that she suffers from celiac disease. Added to this harassment is the impossibility of meeting her partner Sonia, registered in the witness register, in a climate that is becoming more repressive towards LGBTQIA+ people every day. On 16 November 2023 you were sentenced to seven years in prison pursuant to article 207.3 of the penal code on the “discredit of the armed forces”.