Sasha Montenegro 77 years old, she was a woman who impacted Mexico with her beautiful face, since she has always been considered a true goddess since her youth, that is why she had the opportunity to make movies, theater and television, where she did wonderfully .

But there is a Mexican telenovela where she was the protagonist, it is about A Marked Woman in 1979where more than one will remember the main entrance of said story, where her face was what most stole glances, since she appears with a type of veil, which highlighted her features even more.

In said project, Sasha Montenegro shared credits with Martín Cortés, another great soap opera, and together they became a sensation at that time, when the actress of Italian origin was a promise for these productions, but when she found love with President José Lopez Portillo, divorced.

“Excellent Mexican novel with the beautiful Sacha Montenegro and the gallants Martín Cortez and the late actor Jorge Vargas may he rest in peace”, “Mrs. Sasha Montenegro you are the most beautiful and beautiful woman in all of Mexico, may God bless you very much”, “Yes someone saw the soap opera a las vías del amor she plays herself, I loved her character,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful woman, despite being away from the media, her fans still remember her with great affection and wish that she would soon return to the world of show business, although she herself mentioned that she is now dedicated to the world of real estate in one of his last interviews.