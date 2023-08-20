sasha kapsunov He is a renowned actor who has won the hearts of fans for his participation in the children’s program ‘America kids’. She began her career in front of television screens in ‘Estos chikos de ahora’ and was part of other América TV productions, such as ‘Así es la vida’, ‘La akdemia’ and ‘De vuelta al barrio’. Now, the young artist joined the cast of “In the background there is room” to play Dr. Cortez, July’s co-worker and with whom he could have a future romance, according to viewers.

In this note, learn a little more about sasha kapsunovformer member of ‘América kids’.

How old is Sasha Kapsunov?

Aleksandr Sasha Kapsunov Braguin, better known in the artistic world as Sasha Kapsunov, worked in different national productions. However, his participation in ‘América kids’ and ‘La akdemia’ allowed him to gain popularity in acting. The young actor was born on July 5, 1993. He is currently 30 years old.

Sasha Kapsunov is the new actor of ‘In the background there is room’. Photo: @sashakapsunov/Instagram

What is the actual height of Sasha Kapsunov?

The former member of ‘América Kids’ is taller than the average Peruvian man. According to the specialized portal Wikiwand, the young actor actually measures 1.75 m.

Sasha Kapsunov is recognized for his role in ‘America Kids’. Photo: composition LR/@sashakapsunov/Instagram

How was the appearance of Sasha Kapsunov in ‘AFHS’?

In chapter 287 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, after so much mystery, the identity of theDr. Cortez:Sasha Kapsunov. The actor made the big appearance of him in the hit seriesAmerica TVas the friend ofJulyand it is suspected that she could be his new love interest.

