sasha kapsunov He rose to fame with his participation in ‘América Kids’ and, after going through a few other production companies, he decided to dedicate himself to voice-over and other endeavors. His fans exploded with joy when they saw him recently on the Peruvian television series “Al fondo hay sitio”, for which he makes news again. One of the curiosities that users on social networks ask the most is the ancestry of the young actor. Find out the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Sasha Kapsunov: what does the “America Kids” actor do now and why did he move away from TV?

What is Sasha Kapsunov’s foreign ancestry?

Sasha Kapsunov is of Russian descent. Today, when he returns with a new challenge on television, he is optimistic and grateful for the opportunity: the young artist plays Dr. Fabián Cortez.

“Very happy for the opportunity. Acting again is one of the best feelings in life. I really enjoy this new character, I hope you guys have fun with the scenes too.”he wrote via Instagram.

Sasha Kapsunov publishes an emotional message on Instagram after her return to acting. Photo: Instagram

What did Sasha Skapsunov study?

Sasha Kapsunov studied Integral Communication at the San Ignacio de Loyola Institute (ISIL). The talented actor decided to focus on the audiovisual specialty and is the owner of KapSac Producciones, in which he provides different services to companies such as Netzun, Heinken, Auna, Repsol, among others.