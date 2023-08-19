Sasha Kapsunov became the new entry of ‘At the bottom there is room’, space in which he will play doctor Cortez, July’s co-worker and his probable love interest. Before this appearance, the networks exploded because his character could meet Macarenaa role played by María Grazia Gamarra, who was her partner in the well-remembered program ‘America Kids’ and with whom he shared the leading role from 2007 to 2012.

For this reason, here we will show you how much they have changed during the 16 years that passed from the premiere of the children’s program to their reunion in the successful América TV series.

What is the before and after of Sasha Kapsunov?

The actor, of Russian descent and who he is currently 30 years oldHe began acting in 2003 in the series ‘Estos chikos de ahora’, in which he had a leading role, after which he participated in the series ‘Así es la vida’. However, her success came when she was part of the program ‘america kids’ and subsequently, ‘The Academy’from 2007 to 2012. Then he dedicated himself to his family and doing work behind the screen, as well as small roles, like the one he had in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, in which he played a young Raúl del Prado .

This is what Sasha Kapsunov looked like in ‘América kids’ (left) and what she looks like today (right). Photo: Composition LR/America TV/Instagram Sasha Kapsunov

Now, with his role as Dr. Cortez, Sasha hopes to revolutionize Las Nuevas Lomas, since he would be July’s love interest, which could generate a kind of confrontation with Cristóbal, with whom he has not been able to do anything so far.

Sasha communicated his excitement for this new role to all his fans on his social networks: “Very happy for the opportunity! Acting again is one of the best feelings in life. I really enjoy this new character, I hope you also have fun with the scenes,” said the actor.

What is the before and after of María Grazia Gamarra?

Unlike Sasha, Maria Grazia, who is 31 years oldHe began his acting career in ‘America Kids’. After achieving success and becoming known in the acting field, she made the leap to the series ‘My love the wachiman’, in which he held the starring role for all three seasons that it lasted. Gamarra was also the protagonist of other productions, such as ‘Mis tres Marías’ and ‘Mujercitas’.

This is what María Grazia Gamarra looked like in ‘América kids’ (left) and what she looks like today (right). Photo: composition LR/América TV/Instagram María Grazia Gamarra

In 2022, she entered ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, with the role of Macarena Montalbán, sister of Diego Montalbán, a role played by Giovanni Ciccia. In the new season, she Macarena ended her relationship with Mike because she is in love with Joel Gonzales; However, before the entry of Dr. Cortez, played by Sasha Kapsunov, her former sentimental partner in fiction, her destiny in the series could turn the other way.

