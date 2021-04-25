Dubai (Union)

International painter Sasha Jefri, the owner of the largest painting in the world, presents a live presentation of the painting in the charitable art auction organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, as part of the activities supporting the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 30 countries In the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the holy month of Ramadan. Sasha Jefri is one of the global artistic icons in support of humanitarian work, and he is also one of the most famous contemporary artists, and he was able to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records, with a very distinguished work, which is a painting on canvas that is considered The largest of its kind in the world, and bears the title “Journey of Humanity”, with an area of ​​17 thousand and 176.6 square feet.

Painting for good

Jefri executed his painting “The Journey of Humanity” inside the Great Hall of the Atlantis The Palm Resort in Dubai, which he transformed into a drawing studio, and he spent a full seven months creating this unique painting, from March to September 2020, in conjunction with the closing period. The world imposed it as part of the precautionary measures to combat the emerging coronavirus pandemic “Covid-19”, as the talented global painter continued to work 20 hours a day, using 1,065 brushes and 6,300 liters of paint to implement the giant painting.

This painting was sold for 227 million 757 thousand dirhams (62 million US dollars) at a charity auction in Dubai to support children most affected by the effects of the pandemic around the world.

“As an artist and activist in the field of humanitarian work, I am honored to support this important cause of the“ 100 Million Meals ”initiative, which comes in line with the United Nations goals aimed at ending hunger in the world by 2030, especially since the initiative focuses on countries dear to my heart, Jefri said. Africa, South America, the Middle East, India and the countries of Southeast Asia.

“With love, sympathy and solidarity, we can overcome this sadness and lack of justice, and together, we can end the issue of hunger in the world,” he added.

“It is very sad to watch hunger and malnutrition end children’s lives today more than any other disease in the world, so we have to end prejudice, discrimination, selfishness and marginalization, and we have to unite for good and contribute to ending hunger around the world,” Jefri said. And alleviate this pain and suffering, so that we will be one world and one soul. ”

Jefri called for a change in the reality in which a mother is forced to abandon one of her children, because she cannot feed him, stressing the importance of changing that immediately.

Jeffrey concluded by saying, “Let’s make this difference, let us unite in one common effort so that we can draw smiles in all parts of the world together as one entity.”

The international American actor Will Smith participates in the live show within the activities of the charitable art auction, the largest of its kind, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai in cooperation with international and specialized agencies, and displays rare artworks by prominent artists and personal collections of world leaders And celebrities whose proceeds go to the campaign of 100 million meals.

A number of distinguished stars of art are participating with the artist Sasha Jefri, and the drawings that will be completed will be displayed in front of the audience for sale during the auction.

Three pieces of art The charity art auction will showcase the clothes worn by international painter Sasha Jefri while creating the largest painting in the world. A painting of him entitled “New Hope – A Child’s Prayer”, which simulates humanity’s dream to go up into space and is inspired by the UAE project to explore Mars, “The Probe of Hope,” is also displayed in the auction and bears the signs of the hands of international figures who support its humanitarian mission, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Bravo, Boris Baker and Roger Federer, in dimensions of 250. Cm x 175 cm.

Artist Sasha Jefri is also presenting in the art auction an oil painting on canvas with dimensions of five meters by two and a half meters, which he created with international actor Will Smith and was inspired by his larger painting “The Journey of Humanity”.

Rare collectibles

The auction includes rare art pieces and collectibles, topped by a piece of the Holy Kaaba’s cladding covered with silver and gilded strings, and decorated with verses from the Holy Qur’an woven in exquisite Arabic script, in addition to many rare pieces and collectibles whose proceeds are sold by auction to feed the needy in 30 countries covered by the 100 million meals campaign.

The auction exhibits also include drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, such as the Swallow painting and its scheme and what it symbolizes from the idea of ​​liberation and emancipation into wider spaces, and the charitable auction in support of the 100 million meals campaign coincides with the continued flow of cash contributions from philanthropists and philanthropists, individuals and institutions from within the country The UAE and abroad, to provide a food safety net through the distribution of food parcels throughout the month of fasting to the target groups in the 30 countries covered by the campaign, and coincides with the continued distribution of food parcels in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Foundation. Maktoum for Charitable and Humanitarian Works affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in addition to a number of charitable and relief institutions and societies in the countries covered by the campaign in the four continents, so that storable food parcels or purchase vouchers are delivered to the beneficiaries of individuals and families directly to their places of residence or sites. Their presence across campaign partners from food banks and local community organizations.