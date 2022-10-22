It is clear that the popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 has caught a second wind, that is due to the arrival of the anime and also the announcement that there will be a DLC that goes by the name of Phantom Liberty. The same that will allow us to explore a new part of the city, but above all to meet new characters where great stars are joining. Thus, a clue has been given that the actress Sasha Gray will be having a kind of collaboration with the game, or at least that is what has been seen on the social network Twitter. Revealing that it will be neither more nor less than the voice of the new character who will give some dialogues through the radio that we can listen to throughout the expansion. Hi, I’m ASH https://t.co/fn1pblenVY – Sasha Gray (@SashaGrey) October 15, 2022 It is worth mentioning that it has not been said in any way if the character will have a physical appearance or will simply be the voice, which will never give the face throughout the adventure. However, they might surprise us in the end, as CD Projekt Red studio often saves interesting stuff for twists and turns. Remember that this DLC will only reach the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions. The base game of Cyberpunk 2077 is now available. Via: Twitter

