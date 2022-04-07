Little Sasha’s mother wanted to publicly thank those who helped her in the search for her missing child

The story linked to the little one Sasha, the Ukrainian child who disappeared in mid-March and found dead just a few days ago, held not only his mother in suspense, but all of Europe. The mobilization of everyone to find him alive was exceptional and the mother, despite the tragic ending, still wanted to thank everyone for the support and help received.

Since last February 24, the Western world is no longer the same. The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army troops shook Europe and caused the Ukrainian people unprecedented death and destruction.

I’m many tragic stories arriving from the Ukrainian country. One of these, which he has kept in suspense every day for days and days, is that of little Sasha.

He, who lived with his family in a small town near Kiev, boarded a small boat in an attempt to escape from war. With him was his grandmother and 6 other people.

As they sailed on the Dnieper River, the Russian army has them hit in focuscausing the death of the child’s grandmother and other refugees.

The body of the grandmother had been found soon after, but little Sasha was not there no trace.

Reason for this, who pushed his mom, Anna Yakhnoto divulge a desperate appeal.

Her baby was the only one on board the boat who wore the life jacket and the fact that no one had found his body had done well to hope. At first it was thought that some rescue group or association had found him alone and brought him to safety.

Sasha’s mama thanks everyone for their help

Eventually, however, all light went out with the discovery of the little body without life of the little one.

The mother, although desperate, wanted to spread another message. In this, in addition to the announcement of death, we also read the thanks towards all those who are engaged in research of the child. These, for example, the woman’s words: