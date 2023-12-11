













The person in question is Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, who says that Calle will not reprise the role mentioned above in the DCU managed by Peter Safran and James Gunn, which will sadden some.

According to Richtman, Supergirl will be one of several characters that will appear in the next Man of Steel movie, Superman: Legacywhich is written and directed by James Gunn.

The fact is that Sasha Calle's role as this superheroine will fall into the hands of another actress, and the casting process is currently underway. It is likely that this would have started earlier but the actors' strike in Hollywood prevented it.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

In fact, before it began the actors were already being revealed for Superman: Legacyand once the strike ended the information began to appear.

It is not known which actresses are participating in the casting to replace Sasha Calle. But fans already have 'their list', which includes Peyton List of Cobra KaiMelissa Benoist Supergirl from The CW, Lili Reinhart from Riverdale and Chloe Grace Moretz of Kick Ass. Will anyone be chosen?

According to Daniel RPK, Supergirl will appear in 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY' and they are currently casting the character. Sasha Calle will not portray Supergirl in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/LCu500RqDY — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) December 8, 2023

The fact that Sasha Calle will not play Supergirl again does not mean that she cannot give life to another character in the DCU.

Not for nothing are there rumors that Jason Momoa, although he will leave the position of Aquaman, will have the role of Lobo in this cinematic universe.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

If this is confirmed, there is a possibility that someone in the DCU will be killed. However, we must also take into account what this actress thinks and her own work schedule.

Apart from Sasha Calle and Supergirl we have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

