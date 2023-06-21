Interview: Sandro Mairata

Many will find in the choice of the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú as the mother of Barry Allen/The Flash a link with “Y tu mamá también” (2001), the Alfonso Cuarón film that launched her to fame along with the then unknown Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. That may have been on the mind of Argentine director Andrés “Andy” Muschietti, who made the first horror film in the “It” saga (2017) the highest-grossing horror film in history.

The Colombian-American Sasha Calle completes the trio of Hispanic Americans in “The Flash”, the new release from the giant DC. At 27, Sasha Calle achieves her first role on the big screen as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Superman’s cousin an alternate dimension. The two actresses were present at a virtual press conference on the occasion of the premiere of “The Flash” together with Muschietti, in which it was clear that they were the stars.

“I remember Andy telling me: ‘You’re going to be Barry’s mom (the protagonist who becomes Flash, played by Ezra Miller); she really is the basis of the whole movie. And I thought: ‘This, how flattering is this Argentine?’ Do you know?” Verdú remembers now. “And when I saw the movie the other day it was like ‘sorry, that’s what he told me, it’s true, it’s all part of it!’ No, barbarian. And above all I take friends for life, it’s been so much fun. And it is that the blind trust in me has been like crazy; I’d say ‘Andy, do you know what you’re getting yourself into?’ I am very happy ”, he recounted.

Sasha Calle, 27, has impeccable pronunciation in English, something that is surprising because when she switches to Spanish she shows a strong Paisa accent. For her, wearing the Supergirl costume (or Supergirl) “means love, too much hope; she carries hope on her chest and hers on her heart “. For me it is an honor to have been so close to this character who means the world to me, I adore her,” she narrated. Calle’s choice was the final point of a casting of some 400 applicants, and the final result of her was announced to her by Muschietti himself in a video call that made her burst into tears.

latin supergirl

Sasha Calle has already entered into talks for a new movie with Supergirl. Photo: Warner Bros.

For Calle, the filming experience has been extraordinary and she already talks about wanting to play the character again. “To the girls and boys (I tell them) that I am an example that nothing is impossible. And that can be done and against any adversity; the truth is that everything is possible. And a big thank you (tears up) to Andy and Barbara (Andy’s sister and producer of the film) for this opportunity to get closer to creating the character with Andy,” she said. “She earned it by herself, huh?” Barbara intervened. “We don’t give anything away to anyone,” she added.

“The Flash” narrates the adventures of Barry Allen (Miller), who in an attempt to remedy issues that currently distress him, considers reaching an alternate dimension where he will meet the legendary Batman played by Michael Keaton. “In this film we assume that Bruce Wayne (Keaton) remained Batman for another 10 years or so,” explains Muschietti. As for the very fact of having Keaton on the set, that’s something that he himself hasn’t assimilated yet. “I never imagined that Keaton was going to come back as Batman in the first place, much less that I would be the director of that return,” he says. “So it was like some kind of weird dream.” All of the Batman sequences in “The Flash” pay homage to the aesthetic of celebrated director Tim Burton, who made the films with Keaton, “although I couldn’t recreate the lighting and other things because they were going to be a tonal disaster with the rest of the film.” the movie”.

At one point in the story, the paths of The Flash, Batman and Supergirl will intertwine. “She is a powerful character but in this movie we see her sad at first but she regenerates with the sun and we see her trajectory on her screen,” says Calle. The famous haircut thing came later. “She had promised Andy and I did it,” explains Calle. “She Now she is part of me and I love it. I plan to leave it like that short, it is already part of me ”.

