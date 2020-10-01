British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, also known as his comedy character Borat, posted an announcement of a sequel to the 2006 film on his Instagram account. The post was noticed by the Daily Mail journalists.

In the photo, the 48-year-old actor lies without clothes facing the camera. Instead of his signature neon green menkini swimsuit, he pulled on a medical protective mask and secured it to his shoulders with elastic bands. Next to Cohen in the picture is the slogan “Wear a mask. Save live ”(Wear mask. Save live).

After the release of the film in 2006, the overt “men’s swimsuit” was called a fashion crime, but now its female version is produced by many fashion brands, in particular Lelloue.

Earlier on October 1, a teaser of the film “Borat: A Gift of a Pornographic Monkey to Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Pence in favor of the recently reduced people of Kazakhstan” appeared on the network. The premiere of the tape is scheduled for October 23 on Amazon Prime. In the teaser, actor and author of the film Sasha Baron Cohen runs down the street in the image of Kazakhstani TV presenter Borat Sagdiev and fights against the coronavirus.