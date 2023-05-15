A new chapter has been launched this Monday in the long season that Shakira has opened about her divorce with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, and her departure with her children from Spain to the United States. Milán and Sasha, aged 10 and 8, are the guest stars in Shakira’s new music video with the song Acrostic. Loving you, says a verse of the song that the two of them sing, “it serves as an anesthetic for pain, it makes me feel better, I’m here for whatever you need, you came to complete who I am.” The two little ones appear sitting next to their mother in front of a white piano and playing some keys.

The singer released the song last week with illustrations of a bird caring for her two chicks in a nest, but she has once again promoted it with her children on camera. “This year Milan has written songs that made me cry with emotion and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, discovering her voice,” the singer told her Instagram account. “Both have shared by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they have asked me to take part. They have felt and interpreted it by themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of the one who carries the music inside”, she added.

Acrostic It is no longer a song that evokes anger, revenge or heartbreak, as the previous songs that have narrated Shakira’s separation with Piqué did: Congratulations, Monotony and the most recent TQG with Carol G. Acrostic it is rather a love letter to her two children, in which she explains that she would have wanted not to show them the pain she was going through, but promises them the strength she has to care for and accompany them. “I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility / Things are not as we dream / Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive / Never doubt that I will be here”, says this song composed with only voice and piano.

The artist releases this song after moving to Miami in April with Milan and Sasha. The video actually also shows how rubber duckies or teddy bears are packed in boxes to travel to a new destination. The three lived almost a decade in Barcelona, ​​where Piqué played, until the divorce. The woman from Barranquilla wanted to start again in the United States after a subsequent agreement for the custody of her children, although her father maintains the right to see them on a recurring basis.

Shakira’s two children have suffered especially from the media coverage of the separation of their parents. “They have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless persecution by the paparazzi and various media in Barcelona,” the singer said in a statement a few weeks ago. Now she has exposed them to the media but in a different way: sharing a piano and a love song that she composed and is already part of this long story about the divorce of two celebrities.

