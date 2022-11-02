Last Saturday in Palermo there was yet another postponement of the trial that sees as many as 21 people charged with search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. Among the defendants – reports Iuventa Crew – four are German and were part of the crew of the rescue ship Iuventa, at the time of the Berlin NGO Jugen Rettet. It is about Kathrin Schmidt, Dariush Beigui, Sascha Girke and Uli Tröderwhich “in 2016/2017 helped save more than 14,000 people from drowning in the central Mediterranean”.

The accused face 20 years in prison each, and a 15,000 euro fine for each rescue carried out. That of Iuventa, together with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Save the Children, is the latest case in which long prison sentences are risked linked to SAR operations in the central Mediterranean.

The investigations became known internationally in August 2017, when they led to the kidnapping of the Iuventa, and intensified again in 2021, when the charges for “facilitating unauthorized entry into Italy” were filed against 21 people from the crew of 3 rescue ships (Iuventa, Save The Children, Doctors Without Borders) and a shipping company (VROON). The prosecution claims that these rescues were not carried out either in response to an emergency at sea, or to save people from suffering and certain death. The prosecution claims to have evidence demonstrating collaboration with smugglers and direct transshipments, believing that the only intent was to facilitate the entry of people into Italy.

There are three facts disputed by the Prosecutor of Trapani. The first would have occurred on 10 September 2016, about 15 miles from the Libyan coast. According to the accusation, a boat loaded with migrants approached the Iuventa and then left again with only two people on board. The other two facts disputed by the Prosecutor of Trapani, on the other hand, both occurred on June 18, 2017. In these cases the main source of accusation is an undercover secret service agent embarked on the Save The Children ship Vos Hestia. We at TPI talked about it with Sascha Girke, former head of Iuventa mission.

Yet another postponement, in the meantime your boat has been blocked for some time …

The ship has been stationary since August 2017. Five years. This means that many people who try or have attempted to cross the Mediterranean have not been able to receive our help. Many people have already died, the Iuventa could have saved them. This is the most important thing. For me, for us in the organization, it means that for 5 years we have not been allowed to do what it would be right to do: save people in need. For the postponement it is very difficult to say something, I have tried to clarify the dates, provide details, also to clarify better what happened to the people, but there are continuous obstacles to the continuation of the process. I attended the hearing, but it seems that everything is too late to arrive: setting the dates, setting the dates for the witnesses, everything seems complicated. They have mobilized 5 different police forces against us and still have not outlined the details of this process after all this time. It’s strange. They are making fun of us to extend the time.

Do you think this is a problem of Italian justice or just an example of what can happen in the future?

It is difficult to say because such a thing has never happened to me before and therefore I cannot make comparisons. But we know that similar cases in France, Spain and Greece still took a long time.

Is it more a problem of criminalization of NGOs?

Certainly. This we can say with confidence. This is a problem in Europe, a phenomenon of recent years, you can see it in many European countries. There are hundreds of open proceedings concerning this criminalization of solidarity. We are not alone in this.

Italy has recently had a new government, a new Minister of the Interior and the positions of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the subject of rescues at sea are well known. What do you think?

I cannot speak for other NGOs. There will certainly be at least another crackdown on NGOs, another strong repression of our activity. For example for rescues at sea, it will be more difficult to get out. There are many statements by Meloni and Salvini that make their point of view understood. That’s disgusting. I am very scared, not so much for myself, I am European, I have a passport, but for others who will suffer much more than now.

The war in Ukraine has given a new point of view on migrants and refugees. What did you observe?

This has created Serie A and Serie B migrants. Other colleagues work on Ukrainian borders and I appreciate them for what they do, they help as they can. But it is undeniable that differences have arisen.

In days, the Italy-Libya agreements on migrants will be renewed, what do you think?

I believe they should stop as soon as possible. These are agreements that go against humanitarian principles, Europe cannot cooperate in this with Libya, in forcibly bringing people back to the places from which they flee.