













Sasaki and Peeps: What is it? Should you watch it if you like isekai?









Sasaki and Peeps makes a proposal for a couple of protagonists with quite temperate moods. It is particular because the main character is Sasaki, an unambitious office worker who will acquire a Java sparrow that keeps a secret.

Sasaki and Peeps highlights

The origins of Sasaki and Peeps

Sasaki and Peeps It is a novel that was published in 2018; After that, a light novel was released in 2021, currently it has six volumes; For its part, Kadokawa Shōten's manga began to spread in 2021. Now it only has two volumes, but An anime series adaptation is in charge of Silver Link and it was announced that it will have twelve episodes.

Sasaki and Peeps It is a very interesting installment that has been very successful, so much so that it has had adaptations to various media. In the way you like best, you can get closer to the worlds through which Sasaki travels.

Source: Studio Silver Link

What is Sasaki and Peeps about?

Sasaki and Peeps It's far from an ordinary isekai anime – it should be noted that they are already really predictable and starting to feel like a waste of time – and there are several things that make it very unique.

Sasaki and Peeps focuses on Sasaki, who is an office worker in his late forties who remains stuck in the same job for more than five years. The very expensive life in Japan prevents him from living partially well and he cannot even have a pet, even though he loves animals.

However, one day he decides to get a pet and although he really wants a puppy – a golden retriever – or a kitten, he ends up bringing home a Java sparrow, as it whispers several things in his ear so he can choose it.

At home and without much drama, he realizes that his pet speaks and that he comes from another planet where he was a great wise man, although now he is imprisoned in the body of a sparrow. Nevertheless, He does not want to stay there and asks Sasaki to sign a contract so that they can mutually help each other build the life they want.

Both Peeps and Sasaki seem to want a quiet life, although with some luxuries for which they need a lot of money. Because of this, cWith the help of Peeps, Sasaki will have to trade products between different worlds. It is not limited to that, but you will also have to learn magic and different skills needed elsewhere.

After that he begins to have a more comfortable life, although that will not last long since upon encountering terrible abuse, Sasaki will have to help the girl in danger, after which he will expose himself to Hoshizaki knowing that he is special.

Source: Studio Silver Link

Sasaki will be recommended to work with the government, as there are psychics whose skills are required. So, in this way, A Godin protagonist will obtain a better job thanks to his new skills, it should be noted that this is another of the dreams that we otaku could say have. Go to a fantasy world to be a hero or get a better job and rest a little more?

Sasaki and Peeps will now work in the Paranormal Countermeasures office, of course, no one can know who Peeps is, nor the fact that he gets his partner to cross worlds to traffic basic things to sell as something impressive elsewhere.

Thus, Sasaki and Peeps start a double life, but one could be more dangerous than the other, depending on the situation. Something strange is that a high school girl falls in love with the forty-year-old who is our protagonist and it seems that she could give him some problems after he was only nice.

Soon Sasaki will be observed by his own organization and will have to be careful even when breathing.

A godin isekai

Sasaki, the protagonist, worries about money, breaks, and of course, his pet. So a very special isekai is proposed that gives us the perspective of what could happen if someone older – not the typical 13 to 16 year old child – but with certain peculiarities, enters a new world and becomes another kind of hero.: one with an intimate path that only seeks tranquility and comfort, a couple of things that are currently truly difficult to achieve.

Isekai are interesting because they allow the imagination to fly to another place and the characters fulfill a kind of wish they have for society. However, this isekai could have a more adult audience that would face situations in a very different way and with very particular motivations. The fact of not wanting extra problems and being motivated by certain things like sleeping better and eating better are quite acidic but quite real considerations.

Source: Studio Silver Link

Sasaki and Peeps is a curious isekai installment that will introduce an office worker protagonist to various chaotic circumstances: the government, a teenager in love and some very interesting powers, all of this will be guided by the temperate humor of our Godin protagonist.

We recommend you: Crunchyroll: Predictions for the 2024 Anime Awards

Where can I watch Sasaki and Peeps? When do your chapters come out?

Sasaki and Peeps It is available on the Crunchyroll platform. Remember that you can use the page with a paid subscription or for free but with ads.

It is important that you consume anime on legal pages so that in this way you support the team behind the work that you like so much.

The chapters of Sasaki and Peeps They premiere every Friday on the Crunchyroll platform. The first episode debuted on January 5, 2024, and it should be noted that it lasted 48 minutes, in other words about two regular anime episodes.

This accounts for the long wait of the fans and the security of the reception.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)