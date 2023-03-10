We are waiting for the last part of the end of Attack on Titan: shingeki no kyojin, and while the last chapter left us with several holes in our hearts, Fortnite is responsible for making up for losses. In the installment of chapter 4 season 2, we will be able to see Eren Jaeger jumping between the walls of her troubled city.

Eren Jaeger’s Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin will have its famous team of maneuvers in Fortnite. So, as we can see in the trailer, she will move very easily between the big neon buildings of the city, while chasing and facing the other characters.

Besides, his maneuvering equipment will obviously include his sabers and Eren Jaeger will wear the classic uniform of the Reconnaissance Brigade of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. However, it seems that he will be the only character to join the catalog of Fortnite, At least for the moment.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Eren’s mobility looks amazing, besides that his maneuvering team reminds us of all the chaos that persists in his series. It is definitely a sensational delivery for fortniteLet’s wait patiently for the last part of the finale in the company of this other Jaeger.

Source: Studio MAPPA

When will the end of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin? Where will you be able to see Eren for the last time??

Unfortunately, we only have one release window, it would be in autumn-winter 2023.

However, you can relive the entire series through crunchyroll which has all the seasons available on its platform. And that it will have the license to transmit the expected end.

It should be noted that Hajime Isayama’s manga, on which the anime series is based, ended in 2021.

