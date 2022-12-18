A handful of allied fighters dressed in extravagant clothing and aboard Willys jeeps bristling with Lewis, Vickers and Browning machine guns come out of the desert to surprise infiltrate a German airfield at night. They speed down the runway, in a deafening and wild motorized ride, shooting left and right. Lined up planes catch fire between bursts and flashes and dozens of enemy soldiers fall to the ground in a pandemonium of death and destruction stitched by tracer bullets. The cries of alarm and pain of those attacked are confused with the furious howls of the attackers: “Go for them!”, “Die bastards!”, “Fuck you fucking Nazis!”. And in the background, disconcertingly, Overkill, from Motorhead.

It is one of the most spectacular scenes —of the many similar ones— of SAS men, the hard-hitting six-part BBC series that can be seen on HBO Max and which is dedicated to recounting, with much sound and fury, humorous detail and some comic device, the origins of the pioneering elite unit of modern special forces: the British Special Air Service (SAS), the Special Air Service, born in 1941 in the North African desert during World War II. And the most surprising thing is that this scene mentioned (and many others that may seem like sheer nonsense) is absolutely true: it faithfully reproduces the daring attack in July 1942 by SAS forces under the command of its commander Major David Stirling (played in the film). series by Connor Swindells) to Rommel’s Afrika Korps airfield at Sidi Haneish on the Egyptian coast, some four hundred kilometers northwest of Cairo. The series mixes it at its convenience with another attack by the unit, the one launched against the Benina airfield in June (which was carried out on foot), and in reality, of course, putting on music by Motorhead (at other times the born too loose by Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers, or Killing Machine from Judas Priest) is a license, but the scene shows very effectively what the raids of the group were like.

In a previous chapter, we had already seen other images that seem to come from the mind overflowing with testosterone and war comics from Tarantino from Damn bastards but they are absolutely true. In them, the second of Stirling, the larger tan life blair paddy Mayne (played by Jack O’Connell), one of the most unusual characters of World War II, and look how rare there were, runs out of bombs to destroy German fighters in the attack on the Tamid airfield and then climbs up to the parked devices and, like a berserker possessed of warrior fury, he destroys the instruments with the butt of his Thompson submachine gun and even tearing them off with his bare hands. It is also true that the members of the SAS would fight with their fists if you laughed at their first white berets, that Churchill’s son Randolph was one of them and participated in the risky mission in Benghazi (“what will you say to him to your father when you return?”, “I’ll tell him, host, host, whore host!”), and that they used to suffer typical diseases of long stays in the desert such as ulcers, sunburn and severe ophthalmia. As a character in the series points out, “the sand on the foreskin is very painful.”

The typical Willy Jeep and SAS Chevrolet truck in the desert in the series. BBC

The story of the Stirling unit that tells SAS menfrom the wonderful book of the same title by renowned and entertaining historian Ben Macintyre (Crítica, 2017, don’t miss it!) -, is full of the elements with which legends are created: the misfits and undisciplined who become heroes, the confrontation with conventional controls (among them Montgomery, who hated Stirling, the war in the shadow of a clandestine contingent, the initial failures and the extraordinary successes later, the constant danger…; and the series takes advantage of them very well. “Based on a true story “, it is warned at the beginning of each chapter, “those facts that seem incredible are mostly true.” With the founding of the group by the triad Stirling (the visionary), Mayne (the madman) and Jock Lewes (supposedly the sensible, painted by Rex Whistler), and its deployment in the desert against Rommel’s rearguard we are in the territory besides the great classic adventure and SAS men he is infused with it.

An action scene from the series ‘The men of the SAS’. BBC

Scenes of the unit’s vehicles—first the gunship-built, custom Chevrolet pickups they shared with another legendary group, the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG), Bagnold’s long-range desert patrols, coming out—cruising the vast Mar de Arena in an impetuous and euphoric gallop, are exciting and worthy of a glorious afternoon session of double bills with Tobruk Y Desert rats. “Are you in command here?”, a newly arrived commando asks a bearded SAS veteran with the air of a buccaneer and a turban (almost official garment in the unit), who replies dismissively: “No, the desert rules here.”

Savagery and dirty war

The series, “carnival of macho nonsense”, as it has been described, not without admiration, by a British journalist, does not skimp on the episodes of unprecedented violence and excessive savagery that are also inherent, like the romanticism of the dunes, to the history of the SAS , a group in which killing was taught in detail. “It is our job to kill and be killed,” says Mayne —an ace with the Thompson that you laugh at Albert Finney of death among the flowers—, who enters a German airmen’s canteen and machine-guns everything in his path, including a portrait of Hitler, to then finish off the wounded while the radio plays lily marlen. Created by Steven Knight, himself Peaky Blinderswhere the brutality of another fighting gang was reflected, in this case of criminals from Birmingham, SAS men he repeatedly shows how German sentries are eliminated, seizing them from behind with their arm around their necks and jabbing a knife to their throats. So that it is said that television is not educational.

An added interest of the SAS, in which people like Fitzroy Maclean, George Jellicoe, Reg Seekings or Wilfred Thesiger (who once explained to me how he participated in raids in which they entered at night with their vehicles in the camps of the Afrika Korps and they machine-gunned the stores to get out of the car) is that it became a prototype for special forces around the world, especially Macintyre, from the Delta Force and the US Navy SEALs. After World War II World Cup, the unit was disbanded (or nearly so: a small contingent is believed to have been kept secret), but was officially reconstituted in the 1950s as a result of the insurgency against the British in Malaya. Then he fought in Oman, in Borneo, in Northern Ireland (during the dirty war against the IRA he assassinated three terrorists in Gibraltar in 1988), the Falklands, the first and second Gulf wars, Bosnia, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan.

Connor Swindells, in an image from the series ‘The men of the SAS’. BBC

Although at times it reveals the doubts, scruples and remorse of the characters, especially when they are hungover, the series, otherwise very faithful to Macintyre’s book, leans towards profusely and to a certain degree showing the barbaric spectacle of the warfare, the hubbub, the savagery and the outrageousness of the SAS’s adventures, represented especially by Paddy Mayne, who is portrayed as the complex type with psychopathic traits that he undoubtedly was. If he had a bad day (which was very frequent), it’s better not to cross him on the way, even if you weren’t German.

Comrades and broken bones

In the first season (a second is already announced), we dangerously follow the SAS since it is created as a small unit (“detachment L”) of “mad fuckers”, as defined by one of the pilots of a plane from which they are going to parachute jumping “for the balls” although the device does not have the necessary conditions for it, until its regimental consolidation and the capture of Stirling by the Germans. In between, in that “uncertain path to glory”, broken arms, legs and heads (Stirling himself damaged his spine in a bad jump), almost improbable hand blows (Tamet, Agedabia, Mersa Brega…), comrades and ( many) dead enemies, bragging, childish competition, bases that look like they came out of Beau Geste (Kabrit, Jalo) and building a spirit of corps and a collective mystique. We witnessed the creation of the famous emblem, the flaming winged sword Excalibur (universally held to be a winged dagger) and the motto “who dares wins” (the unofficial one was “drink strong, hit hard and fuck the rules”). To highlight the unusual frequency with which SAS soldiers appear naked for any reason. It is also true that in the Battle of the Bulge it must have been less common to go naked.

Current times demanded a female presence in the story, and the series invents a woman, Eve (the Algerian actress and model Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise’s mummy), representative of the secret services of De Gaulle’s Free French in the Cairo and is made to have an affair with Stirling. Actually, on a sexual level, the most interesting thing in the whole story (the real one and in the series) is Paddy’s libido, to which a misbegotten homosexual drive is attributed.

Actual members of the SAS, with Stirling standing, in a photo from the time.

Excellent in the staging, the vehicles, the weapons, the uniforms, the extravagant costumes of the SAS (some scenes are exact recreations of the iconic photos of the unit), or the environments in Cairo, some reproaches can be made to the series such as not having a real panzer in the scene of the capture of Stirling (putting a camouflaged American tank at this point is a botch job) and that some of the planes from German airfields are a bit of a hit. It is also a pity that the action to attack airfields with French members of the SAS posing as prisoners led by German soldiers who had crossed over to the Allied ranks is not fully explained. In reality, the operation was of the SIG, the Special Identification Group, Special Interrogation Group, another British secret unit or “private army” that recruited German deserters or German Jews from Palestine to infiltrate them. Unfortunately, as the series does show, they incorporated a traitor (re-traitor) who sold them in full operation. In the infiltration of Stirling in Benghazi, sauce is added to the action: in the real one it was not so famous, although it is true that it had elements of a comic film.

A scene from the series, with members of the SAS disguised as Germans and with a Kubelwagen. BBC

As we said, the series is going to have a continuation, and that is that the adventures of the SAS in World War II do not end after the defeat of the Axis in North Africa. Their actions continue in Italy, France, and Germany itself (men from the unit were the first to enter Bergen Belsen, discover its horrors, and liberate the camp). It also appears that some members took the law into their own hands and hunted down various Nazi criminals. And that’s not to mention that we have Stirling prisoner and trying to escape in… Colditz!, the maximum security prison castle for allied soldiers.

