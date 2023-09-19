Culiacán, Sin.- The Sinaloense Artistic Society and the Sinaloense Institute of Culture they will book a concert performance Imagine the Revolution: celebrating The Beatleswith the singer Javier Parisifor the benefit ofSinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts (OSSLA)he October 7 at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater in a special performance Imagine the Revolution is an incredible show in which the public will be able to enjoy the hits of The Beatles with wonderful orchestral arrangements, the best personification of John Lennon today, the famous Argentine director Damián Mahler and the OSSLA.

Big show

It will have three performances (on Thursday the 5th, Friday the 6th and Saturday the 7th of October) and the proceeds from the last performance will be used to improve the famous Sinaloa orchestra, specifically, to the acquisition of a new harp.

The OSSLA was founded in 2001 and in just 8 years it was considered the best orchestra in the country in 2008. Today, the Orchestra is officially made up of 63 musicians of excellent level and has a high-quality repertoire.

After more than 20 years of experience, it has transcended the national scene and has positioned itself as one of the most important orchestras in Mexico. Despite everything, there are some needs.

Among them, the acquisition of some instruments that are damaged, such as the harp, an expensive instrument that needs to be replaced. Imagine the Revolution is not a simple tribute. It is a show that has stood out on international stages in recent years.

The main reason for its success is that it stars Javier Parisi, an Argentinian who has been considered the reincarnation of John Lennon, since his physical and vocal resemblance are impressive. Thanks to this, he has established himself as the best impersonator of him in the entire world, recognized even by the former Beatle’s own family.

Javier Parisi created his first band in honor of The Beatles in 2000, but it was not until 2019 when he rose to international fame, after surprising the family of the creator of Imagine with his great talent for playing John Lennon.

Since then it has been performed in various parts of Europe and South America, with a show that offers the public the possibility of “fictionally” attending a concert starring “John Lennon.”

In this, the Argentine artist recreates the Beatle’s iconic looks and takes the audience through the different eras of his career. Imagine the revolution: celebrating the Beatles is the full name of the concert that the talented Argentine artist will present at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater in Culiacán, within the framework of the SAS 2023 Season, which SAS

carried out in collaboration with the Sinaloense Institute of Culture. This presentation has the additional importance that it is Javier Parisi’s national debut, since he had never performed in Mexico before.

Those interested can find more information on the SAS website or social networks: Instagram and Facebook. You can also request information in person at the CASA SAS offices (Rafael Buelna 188 Oriente, Col. Centro, Culiacán, Sinaloa) or by contacting WhatsApp: 6671015760.