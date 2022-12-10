The model of the new Olivetti Colony of Marinella di Sarzana, recovered and redeveloped, was donated by the Bulgarella Group, owner of the complex, to the Municipality. The works will start at the beginning of 2023 and will be completed by Easter 2025. The presentation of the project, which was held within the Municipality of Sarzana, featured: Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region; the mayor Cristina Ponzanelli; the regional councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone; and the architect Giuseppe Cosentino, author of the project of which the Bulgarello group donated the model to Sarzana.



