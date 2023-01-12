Sarzana – On Thursday morning, the construction site for the construction of the new free public parking was opened in the area in front of the main entrance to the San Bartolomeo hospital. The works, entrusted by the technical office to the company “La Vallata Asfalti srl” for a total expenditure of 147,739 euros, they will create a work perhaps among the most awaited by the citizens and above all by the users of the city hospital. The infrastructure, for which 32 parking stalls for cars and 10 stalls for motorcycles are planned, as well as a space available for any car charging place with electric columns, will be ready and usable by citizens within 75 days.

In addition, upon the demolition of the building inside the area, another 30 parking spaces will be created by the summer for cars and 10 for two-wheelers. The process that led to the start of the works today was far from simple. In fact, only last August the Municipality of Sarzana and Asl 5, in collaboration with the revenue agency and after the production of a long series of urban planning documents and appraisals for the exact quantification of the value of the areas subject to sale, managed to sign the deeds in front of the notary.

Basically two acts: one for sale and one for purchase, which concerned, respectively, the sale to the healthcare company of land in Viale Alfieri for 108 thousand euros and the acquisition from the Municipality of areas to be used for free public parking near the San Bartolomeo hospital for 117,500 euros. Indispensable acts for giving

execution of the memorandum of understanding stipulated between the Municipality and the Local Health Authority in April 2019. The future for the relatives of patients and workers is much brighter in relation to access to the hospital due to the lack of free parks.