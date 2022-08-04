Sarzana – Historic center of Sarzana and hundreds of houses in the dark since just before 11pm on Thursday 4 August.

Firefighters are working to restore the service, and evaluating what is due to the breakdown that is creating a lot of inconvenience to citizens and locals, who see food and drinks from refrigerators at risk. Out wifi connections and everything in between. Operations still in progress at 11.40pm.

