Sarzana – Maxi-win of one million euros a Sarzana in the tobacconist’s inside the “Ipercoop Centro Luna” shopping center in via Variante Aurelia. A player has bet just one euro, matching all five numbers of the draw on Monday evening from 1 to 55. And precisely they were drawn: 24, 29, 35, 43, 53. This is the only win centered in Italy.

The tobacconist’s shop, owned by Giovanna Carmisciano since 1990, was the destination of a small crowd of onlookers all day yesterday and many immediately played at the Millionday, aiming for the five that changes your life. In fact, the game gives the chance to win one million euros every night with the extraction of 19. The owner of the super lucky ticket has not yet shown up in the club.. And who knows if it ever will. He will still be celebrating with his family.

«I am excited and very happy. I was warned of this big win – says the owner of the tobacconist, Giovanna Carmisciano – this morning by a Lottomatica official. I hope this large sum of money has gone to someone who really needs it. ‘

It seems that the lucky one played by subscription for two or three contests. «If so – observes Mrs. Carmisciano – I have several clients who resort to this possibility, because in this way they do not skip subsequent competitions. They do it mainly for business reasons. My clients are all workers, mainly office workers, workers, students. Certainly not rich people. Tomorrow morning (today, ed) from the terminal I will know more or less at what time the super lucky ticket was played ».

The trader points out that she will not receive anything from her winnings unless the player comes forward with a gift. “I still can’t believe that such a win took place in my restaurant and in the past – adds Giovanna Carmisciano – we have had other winnings but certainly not of these proportions”. It is not clear whether the new millionaire played a random card processed by the computer or if he manually wrote the five numbers on the card, perhaps the result of family dates and anniversaries. Last June, a customer nearly won 720 thousand euros at Winforlife classic, the income game managed by Sisal. The player had still hit a “10” without hitting the big number, still taking home the sum of 16,816 euros with a random three-euro bet. Millionday is becoming a popular game because it gives the chance to win one million with the minimum bet of one euro. Liguria is lucky at this game, the latest from Lottomatica. On 7 September, a player from Albenga had hit the five by winning a million at the railway station tobacconist.