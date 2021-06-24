Sarzana – A worker from Massa of the age of 30 years he fell from a 4-meter scaffolding and was hospitalized at the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia where he was urgently transported by the public assistance Misericordia & Olmo, after the intervention of 118.

The accident at work occurred around 3pm in via Sarzanello in the district of the same name in Sarzana. In the fall he suffered a severe head and facial trauma, and bruises in all parts of the body, fortunately he does not risk his life.

Also in the afternoon car-motorcycle accident in via Variante Aurelia in Sarzana. The biker was slightly injured, severe contusion in the pelvis. Admitted to Sant’Andrea in yellow code