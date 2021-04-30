Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius was very critical this Friday with the attitude of his players after the defeat in the fourth game of the quarter-final series against Zenit (74-61). “You have to leave everything on the court and I’m not sure we did it today,” he said at the end of the match at the Sibur pavilion in Saint Petersburg.

The Lithuanian coach, clearly upset, admitted that “the first who has responsibility is the coach“.”I’m not doing my job well. The coach has not managed to get the boys to go out and play to death, he has not found the words for the boys to understand that this is a life and death match. The team has not been fighting as it should be and that is the responsibility of the coach“, stressed.

“In a life or death match you cannot concede 25 points in the first quarter by making three fouls. You had to play harder, like Zenit played“, he insisted. He assured that the fact that Xavi Pascual opted for the zone cannot surprise his players.

“In a game that can take you to the Final Four after seven years you cannot lose the rebound for 14“, he regretted. He also acknowledged that”missing points“and what their players have had”difficulties“throughout the series to score” under the basket “, even if the tall men are being defended by small ones.

“It’s curious. Like the playoff has caught us at a bad time. But it is not an excuse. You have to play better and leave everything on the field“He said. Regarding the fifth game at the Palau, he stressed that the Russian team is” in a great moment of form. “You have to go out differently at home. Hopefully we can do better“, he assured.