The laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius has been delighting shareholders with flourishing business for some time. In 2020 the Göttingen-based company had another record year. By Stephan Bauer, Euro am Sonntag

According to preliminary figures, sales jumped 30 percent to EUR 2.3 billion, incoming orders rose by 49 percent, and the margin was 29.6 percent in view of an operating profit (Ebitda) of EUR 692 million. The corona pandemic is causing uncertainty, according to boss Joachim Kreuzburg. “From today’s perspective, however, we also expect strong growth in 2021 and beyond,” he said confidently. The laboratory supplier, which also benefits from vaccine production, wants to expand its capacities in Germany and China, for example. Kreuzberg also increased the medium-term target. Sartorius is now aiming for sales of around five billion euros in 2025; originally four billion were targeted.



Trend: Excellent results, fundamentally a top value. The share is currently trending sideways, but has further potential.

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 450.00 euros



Stop rate: 310.00 euros