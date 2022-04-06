In Spain great success for the Basque who will come to the Giro d’Italia, in France the Slovak suffers. Kristoff triumphs in Belgium

Pello Bilbao won the third stage in Amurrio, after 182 kilometers, of the Tour of the Basque Country, which is now called Itzulia. The Basque from Bahrain-Victorious, who is expected in the Giro d’Italia, fooled the world champion Alaphilippe in comeback with Vlasov third and Roglic, seventh, remained the leader.

IN BELGIUM – Some of the best sprinters in the world competed in Belgium in the 110th edition of the Scheldeprijs. The winner was Alexander Kristoff, a Norwegian from Intermarché-Wanty Gobert, who managed to take advantage of the group of fugitives in the final. The first victory for detachment of his long career. In the women’s edition, as in 2021, the success of the Dutch Lorena Wiebes (Dsm) who beat Chiara Consonni and Rachele Barbieri in a sprint.

IN FRANCE – In the second stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe, in France, the Dutch Olav Kooij, just 20, of Jumbo-Visma won the sprint at Le Lude after 175 km. Another retirement for Peter Sagan, who can’t find the best form, is worth noting. Kooij preceded Mads Pedersen, winner the day before, and Manzin, with Elia Viviani who finished in seventh place. See also The MLS responds to Neymar: "we don't need to bring renowned players to retire"

