An the past weekend, Jiang Yanyong died of pneumonia at the age of 91. In 2003, Jiang Yanyong revealed the full extent of the Sars lung disease, which was initially kept secret, thereby helping to prevent this coronavirus from spreading like Covid is today.

As chief medical officer of the People’s Liberation Army, Jiang witnessed the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre at a Beijing military hospital, where he operated on students who had previously been demonstrating for freedom and were then shot by soldiers. Years later, Jiang reported about it and demanded a investigation, which earned him house arrest on several occasions.

According to the South China Morning Post, Jiang tested positive for Covid in January. It is unclear whether his death has anything to do with it.

Jiang died in the People’s Liberation Army hospital where he worked for decades. According to agency reports, his death and his name were censored on social media.

Objection to the Minister of Health

Jiang drew the ire of the Communist Party in the spring of 2003 when he contradicted his own health minister after the Sars outbreak, who had initially announced that the disease was under control and only a dozen people had contracted it. Jiang himself noticed that a multiple number of people had long since been treated for Sars. At the time, there were already more than a hundred Sars patients in his military hospital alone.

He first informed Chinese media, which ignored him, and then American media in a letter. The international reports led to a quick reaction from the world health authority, after which the Chinese authorities finally stepped up their countermeasures.







Ultimately, fewer than a thousand people died from the Sars virus. China’s health minister and Beijing mayor have been forced to resign.

A few months later he again criticized the authorities on one of the most sensitive issues. Jiang demanded that the Communist Party recognize the bloody crackdown on the 1989 student protests as a mistake, admitting that tanks and bullets likely killed thousands of civilians.

He was then jailed for weeks. According to reports, in 2019 Jiang wrote to the current party and state leader Xi Jinping again in a letter that the Tiananmen massacre was a “crime”. Jiang Yanyong was also under house arrest that year.







According to the South China Morning Post, he always said he was a loyal member of the Communist Party. Jiang leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son.