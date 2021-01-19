Weekly thresholds for the incidence of influenza and SARS have been exceeded in 32 Russian regions, according to website Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday, January 19.

“In the second week of 2021, weekly thresholds for the incidence of influenza and ARVI in the total population were exceeded in 32 constituent entities of the Russian Federation and 12 central cities without exceeding the epidemic threshold in a constituent entity of the Russian Federation,” it was reported.

It is noted that in the second week 17.7 thousand people were examined, 67.5 thousand studies were carried out, of which the share of positive results was 1.5%.

At the moment, 85.9 million people (59% of the population) have been vaccinated against influenza. The situation is under the control of Rospotrebnadzor.

On January 15, it was reported that Roszdravnadzor registered and admitted to circulation the first test system in Russia, which is capable of diagnosing COVID-19 and influenza in a patient using one biomaterial.

The registration certificate was obtained by NextBio. Its development allows diagnosing a new type of coronavirus, influenza A, influenza B and subtype H1pdm09 (pandemic swine flu 2009).